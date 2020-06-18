Eggs Up Grill is ready for America to Awaken to Bacon – and Biscuits, Bowls & Burgers

Guests dine in with confidence with brand’s extensive safety protocols in place

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) As its restaurants return to full-service (operating within recommended safety guidelines), Eggs Up Grill is ready to welcome back its neighbors with a new lineup of bacon dishes guaranteed to make guests smile. The new Awaken to Bacon promotion starts June 18 in all 43 locations. It features four all-new, limited-time dishes bursting with bacon – from cooking freshly chopped bacon pieces into fluffy buttermilk pancakes to turning waffles into buns for a new twist on a Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich.

“While these last few months have been very disruptive, we feel passionately about our role in the community to help our guests share a meal with family and friends, laughing and enjoying the time spent together even more,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Whether enjoying these in our restaurants or in their homes, these new menu items give our guests even more reasons to choose us with meals that showcase the comforting, classic flavors we’re known for, and new twists to traditional dishes. Our franchise partners are small-business owners that chose to become part of our brand and part of their local neighborhoods and want to do everything they can to make their neighbors smile. And you just can’t say ‘bacon’ without a smile on your face.”

Starting at $5.99, the Awaken to Bacon dishes are available for a limited time, featuring:

Red, White & Bacon Pancakes – two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crispy bacon pieces cooked into the batter, topped with fresh strawberries and a dollop of cream cheese frosting, and garnished with (you guessed it) even more bacon – $6.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich – made with a half waffle and an egg, crispy bacon and American cheese served with home fries and a side of syrup for dipping – $5.99

Texas Farmhouse Omelet – a four-egg omelet loaded with bacon, andouille sausage, mushrooms, home fries, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos and green chiles, topped with sausage gravy and hatch chiles, and served with a choice home fries or grits and toast – $10.49

Double Bacon, Double Cheese Steak Burger – two juicy, steak burger patties stacked with four strips of bacon, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup and pickles on a grilled brioche bun, and served with a choice of home fries, potato salad or chips – $9.99

In addition, Eggs Up Grill is focused on reminding guests of its spot as the neighborhood go-to for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Offered as a weekday-only special, Biscuits, Bowls & Burgers provides three favorite menu items that serve as a satisfying meal, whether guests are dining in or taking out. Included in the promotion:

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with Home Fries – $5

Loaded Home Fry Bowl – $6

Great American Cheeseburger with Home Fries – $7

“We developed Biscuits, Bowls & Burgers to offer a few of our guests’ favorites at a price point that speaks to our everyday value,” said Richardson. “While guests know and love us for our breakfast and brunch, we recently revamped our burgers and guests can’t get enough of them! And as with all of our featured promotions, we specifically chose meals that will travel well, as many of our guests have shown their needs are shifting to include more takeout options.”

The brand will also continue to offer its popular Family Bundle meals, first unveiled in the spring as dining rooms closed due to state and local restrictions. Available for takeout or delivery, these meals are designed to feed a family of four for less than $25, with options available that feed up to six.

Bundle meals include:

Classic Family Breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries and a choice of biscuits or pancakes.

Build-Your-Own Biscuits served with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, sausage gravy and home fries.

Home Fries and Eggs topped with a choice of bacon and sausage, Italian or vegetarian ingredients.

“Serving our community is a true passion that is at the heart of what we do and our already strong value for the money positioning is even more important right now,” said Richardson. “We are proud to be that community gathering place where all our neighbors are welcome around our tables.”

The Eggs Up Grill menu features feel-good favorites ranging from signature omelets to piled-high burgers and sandwiches. All locations have reopened with full-service dining, and with online ordering, delivery, curbside and catering options, guests are also able to enjoy Eggs Up Grill fare outside of the location’s four walls. Guests may contact their local Eggs Up Grill for more information.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs on the griddle and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., in 1997 by restaurateur Chris Skodras, Eggs Up Grill has grown to more than 40 locations across the Southeast and is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C. With strong AUVs and consistent comp sales momentum, it’s no wonder existing franchisees are reinvesting in the brand and new franchisees are joining the Eggs Up Grill family.