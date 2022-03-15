Eggs Up Grill Opens First Tennessee Restaurant in Johnson City

Local family team opens new restaurant; hires 34

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, begins serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. this morning in Johnson City. The restaurant, known for its great-tasting, freshly prepared meals, friendly service and inviting atmosphere, is located at 2011 N. Roan Street, at The Mall at Johnson City. This is the first Eggs Up Grill for Ken Bates and his family in Johnson City, and the first Tennessee restaurant for the franchise.

“It is great to see the breakfast segment continue to thrive, and we are excited to introduce the first Eggs Up Grill in Tennessee to the Johnson City community,” said Bates. “We know this will be a popular gathering place for friends and family to enjoy breakfast classics. The brand’s breakfast and lunch concept, support in the community, as well as its hours of operation are all appealing factors for the business.”

The Bates Family has been interested in opening a new restaurant in the heart of Johnson City’s dining and entertainment district. ??Bates, a native of Kingsport, TN, has been a restaurant owner more than 30 years. He opened his first franchise with Little Caesars in Clinton, TN, and grew to 24 restaurants across four states, including Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia. The family owners are eager to begin serving guests across the community.

“The values of Eggs Up Grill along with our doing business in Johnson City, in this ideal location, offers a great opportunity for growth,” said Bates. Bates hopes to continue to grow with the Brand in the Tri-Cities Tennessee and Virginia market.

With seating for 106, plus an outdoor patio for dining for up to 20, the 2,750 square-foot restaurant is designed to make guests feel at home in a light, bright and cheery atmosphere. Whether dining at the counter feeling the energy from the kitchen, at a table shared with neighbors and friends, outside on the patio or in a cozy booth, guests can choose seating options to suit the perfect occasion or mood. The walls feature artwork specifically designed for Eggs Up Grill that pays homage to its namesake, the Egg.

The Johnson City restaurant will serve guests seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available. A convenient to-go station near the entrance of the restaurant will allow for easy pick-up for online orders and third-party delivery.

Eggs Up Grill will also cater events big or small, with a menu featuring breakfast favorites like eggs, grits, home fries, biscuits and gravy and muffins. Salads, sandwiches and wraps are available for catered lunch.

“We are so pleased to have Ken and his family introducing Eggs Up Grill to Johnson City. It’s great to have the Bates’ seasoned experience leading the way in Tennessee,” said Ricky Richardson, chief executive officer of Eggs Up Grill. “Eggs Up Grill is proud to be a part of this popular community, serving our neighbors from sunup to lunch. “

The Johnson City restaurant will employ a total of 34 team members and is actively hiring. Those interested can apply at eggsupgrill.com or inquire at the restaurant. For more information on the restaurant, follow @eugjohnsoncity on Instagram and Facebook.

With locations across Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia, and opening in the state of Tennessee this spring, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community, providing great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 55 locations with plans underway to reach the 100-restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrill.com .

The post Eggs Up Grill Opens First Tennessee Restaurant in Johnson City first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.