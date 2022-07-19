Eggs Up Grill Opens First Restaurant in Alabama

Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening in Madison

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill has opened its first restaurant in Alabama. Its newest restaurant is located at 300 Hughes Road in Madison Commons Shopping Center in Madison. This is the first Eggs Up Grill for Franchise Partners Alex and Kristen McLellan.

“Alex and I are excited to introduce Eggs Up Grill in Alabama. We value relationships and we love breakfast! We think nothing says, ‘I love you’ like making a stack of pancakes, bacon and eggs for someone,” says McLellan.

The McLellans moved to Madison in 2019 for business and quickly recognized the city as a popular and rapidly-growing area. The family is thrilled to be a part of the community, serving great food and smiles from sunup to lunch. They plan to partner with local organizations in the community, including the Madison library.

“The Brand is about neighbors serving neighbors and being a home to the whole neighborhood. This community we’ve fallen in love with complements the Eggs Up Grill mission of great food, community service, family and hospitality,” said McLellan

Eggs Up Grill is seeking both single and multi-unit franchisees to further expansion in Alabama. The rapidly growing Brand known for its great-tasting, freshly prepared meals, friendly service and inviting atmosphere already has two additional restaurants planned for the Huntsville market.

“We are extremely excited to be operating in the great state of Alabama, and look forward to future growth,” said Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson. “The business-friendly climate, booming growth, and thriving culture makes it a great move for our brand.”

Eggs Up Grill will open another 12 restaurants this year and has aggressive growth plans throughout the Southeast based on robust sales and being ranked two years consecutively as the no. 1 breakfast franchise in 2021 and 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®. Through the first quarter of 2022, its average annual unit volume (AUV) exceeded $1.095 million with the top 50 percent of restaurants reporting sales averaging more than $1.3 million.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 57 locations with plans underway to reach the 100-restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

