Eggs Up Grill Introduces Family Breakfast Bundles for Take-Out and Delivery

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the nation practices social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, Eggs Up Grill is offering the Family Breakfast Bundle to provide guests with a worry-free meal option featuring the brand’s signature home-style cooking in a convenient take-out package. Available at all Eggs Up Grill locations starting now, the Family Breakfast Bundle feeds up to four people for $25 or less.

“We know everyone’s routine has drastically changed, and it seems that we are all craving a sense of normalcy,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Eggs Up Grill’s local franchise owners got on the phone and decided together how we would approach the next few weeks to keep our guests and restaurant families safe, healthy and happy. In addition to the extra steps we’ve taken to create an even safer environment, we are also introducing special Family Breakfast Bundles that can be enjoyed at home while schools are temporarily closed and many of you are working from home.“

Built to feed a family of four, the Family Breakfast Bundle includes scrambled eggs, 12 pieces of bacon, home fries and four biscuits for $25 or less*. Additional people may be added to the order for $6.25 or less. Each add-on includes eggs, bacon, a serving of home fries and a biscuit per person. And coming soon, guests will also be able to enjoy a Biscuit Bundle featuring half a dozen biscuits, sausage, bacon and gravy. It is enough to feed a family of four at $25 or less. Guests can enjoy every meal from Eggs Up Grill knowing that the food is carefully prepared, and each restaurant is properly sanitized according to CDC guidelines.

“We’re in an incredibly trying time for everyone. As each Eggs Up is owned and operated by a member of the local community, we are especially thankful for all the support from each of you in the community as we work through this time together!” said Richardson.

The Eggs Up Grill menu features feel-good favorites ranging from signature omelets to piled-high breakfast sandwiches. With online ordering, delivery, curbside and catering options, guests are able to enjoy Eggs Up Grill fare outside of the location’s four walls. Guests may contact their local Eggs Up Grill for more information.

*Available at participating restaurants, price varies by location

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs on the griddle and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., in 1997 by restaurateur Chris Skodras, Eggs Up Grill has grown to more than 40 locations across the Southeast and is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C. With strong AUVs and consistent comp sales momentum, it’s no wonder existing franchisees are reinvesting in the brand and new franchisees are joining the Eggs Up Grill family.