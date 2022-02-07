Eggs Up Grill Guests Say More Cheese Please

Cheesy menu runs through Mother’s Day, includes new lunch items and strawberry cheesecake pancakes

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , ranked two years consecutively as the no. 1 breakfast franchise in 2021 and 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, is bringing rich, cheesy indulgence to its menu with four limited time offerings. Beginning Feb. 7, and running through Mother’s Day, the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept will roll out its “Say Cheese” promotional menu featuring the Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Bowl, the Cali Mac & Cheese Bowl, Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes and The Big Smoky Melt. The new flavors were developed based on feedback from more than 1,600 Eggs Up Grill fans who said they wanted to see the brand offer more “cheesy” and “melty” breakfast and lunch items from the grill.

“The people who dine at our restaurants are more than just guests. We want to hear what they have to say so we remain their top choice for breakfast and lunch,” said Ricky Richardson, chief executive officer of Eggs Up Grill. “We surveyed our E-Club members and received an overwhelming number of responses. As many of our guests visit Eggs Up Grill for lunch occasions, they wanted to see more options on the menu. These exciting, new breakfast and lunch choices will certainly satisfy their cravings. If it makes our guests smile, we are happy to deliver.”

The Big Smoky Melt is a grilled, cheesy sandwich featuring smoked pork, bacon, pickles, Swiss cheese and bacon jam on grilled Texas toast. There are also two new creamy white cheddar mac & cheese bowls. The Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Bowl has smoked pork with bacon and onions, while the Cali Mac & Cheese Bowl has grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, fresh avocado and chives. From the griddle, the Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes are filled with cheesecake bites, layered with cream cheese frosting, and topped with fresh strawberries. Complementing the new menu is the limited time Berry Berry Chocolate Mimosa. The sparkling wine, berries and chocolate is the perfect brunch beverage available by the glass or carafe.

With locations across Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia, and opening in the state of Tennessee this spring, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community, providing great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 54 locations with plans underway to reach the 100-restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrill.com .

