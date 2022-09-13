Eggs Up Grill Give Guests More Brunch and Lunch Offerings; Rolls New Menu

Brunch Burger, cold brew and fan favorites make the permanent menu

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) A new menu recently launched at Eggs Up Grill , focused on offering a greater variety of great-tasting brunch and lunch items and refreshing drinks, is designed to give guests even more reasons to smile.

“As our sales continue to rapidly grow, guests are increasingly coming to us for brunch and lunch occasions, for both weekdays and weekends, and this new menu helps provide even more freshly prepared options to meet that demand,” said Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson.

There are new items for guests to enjoy, including a four-egg Baja Chicken Omelet stuffed with chunks of grilled chicken and melty cheese, then topped with fresh, flavorful salsa, slices of avocado and a citrus chill crema. The new Brunch Burger is also the perfect option for someone who wants a savory mix between a lunch classic and flavors of breakfast like crispy bacon and griddled eggs.

Best sellers from seasonal promotions return as full-time menu choices, including Caramel Apple Crisp Pancakes, the craveable Banana Pudding French Toast and the always popular Coastal Crab Cake Benedict. The Big Smoky Melt, offering layers of flavor between two slices of grilled Texas toast, joins the brunch and lunch menu year-round due to guest demand.

Eggs Up Grill’s expanded drink menu is already proving to be a hit! A lineup of cold brew coffee specialty drinks as well as fresh, flavorful juice drinks are terrific additions to any meal.

With locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and soon entering Texas, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes are available open to close. To see the full Eggs Up Grill menu, visit here . The Brand is also offering many of these items as part of a revamped catering menu, as well as other popular dishes like Shrimp & Grits, Loaded Home Fry Scrambles and Mac & Cheese dishes. Build your own spread, buffet-style or boxed meals are available.

All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood and has been serving smiles from sunup through lunch for 25 years. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 57 locations open, with a region-wide presence of 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or committed to open by local franchise partners. For more information, visit eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

