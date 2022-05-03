Eggs Up Grill Continues Rapid Growth, Taps 20-Year Vet Kenneth Phipps for Franchise Growth





Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , ranked two years consecutively as the no. 1 breakfast franchise in 2021 and 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® and recently named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, has named Kenneth Phipps vice president of franchise growth. Phipps leads the entire development process, from franchisee recruitment through signing, and restaurant development. He will also manage Eggs Up Grill’s strategic partnerships with its real estate and architectural and design firms.

“What Ken brings to the table is his years of experience in recruiting a high caliber franchise candidate and that is exactly what we are looking for as we grow the brand,” says Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson. “Where he really punches above his weight is after the sale and his ability to foster the acceleration of future development. Ken is a trusted advisor for our current and future franchise partners and it’s that kind of experience that sets us apart.”

Phipps has more than 20 years of experience in franchise sales. He was formerly the senior director of franchise recruitment for Urban Air Adventure Parks, where he was recruited to manage all domestic franchise recruitment. Over the course of his career, he has worked for top tier brands such as Gold’s Gym, Boston’s Pizza and 7-Eleven. Phipps says his expertise is in attracting multi-brand, multi-unit franchisees with existing portfolios looking to diversify, as well as those seeking a first-time franchise opportunity.

“One of the biggest solidifiers of a franchise business is when your existing franchise partners are growing with you,” said Phipps. “That is certainly true of Eggs Up Grill and is just one part of what makes Eggs Up Grill so special. I am looking forward to popping the cork and exploding that potential.”

Eggs Up Grill now has 56 restaurants, opening three in 2022 with another 15 set to open before the end of the year. The Brand signed four deals with new and existing franchisees in the first quarter of 2022 and is in active discussions with multi-unit prospects in Texas and Mississippi. In addition to record-breaking growth, the Brand closed out the first quarter of 2022 with an average annual unit volume (AUV) exceeding $1.1 million, and same-store sales up 24 percent over 2021. Last year, Eggs Up Grill recognized more than 60% of its restaurant locations for achieving annual sales exceeding $1 million in 2021.

With locations across Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee, and opening in the state Alabama this summer, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community, providing great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 56 locations with plans underway to reach the 100-restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrill.com .

The post Eggs Up Grill Continues Rapid Growth, Taps 20-Year Vet Kenneth Phipps for Franchise Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.