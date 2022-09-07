Eggs Up Grill Continues North Carolina Growth

Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot developing eight additional restaurants in Tar Heel state over next 12 months

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.

The Cornelius restaurant is beginning construction at 19732 One Norman Blvd., in Turnberry Place and is owned by husband-and-wife team Chris and Sofia Mendoza and their business partner Alfonso Segura.

“Eggs Up Grill is a golden opportunity for our family; not to mention the quality of the food is great, especially the pancakes,” said Chris Mendoza.

Mendoza is a longtime restaurant veteran who worked most recently for Yum Brands and Taco Bell. He credits the organization and several of his mentors with teaching him the importance of gratitude and giving back.

“We didn’t just want to own a business, but rather we wanted to do something that is meaningful,” Mendoza said. “There isn’t anything like Eggs Up Grill, and we know it will allow us, along with our two young daughters, to be out in the community volunteering our time and making a difference.”

Eggs Up Grill was founded in the Carolinas in 1997 and has since grown to 56 restaurants in seven southeastern states. The Brand’s first North Carolina location opened in Fuquay-Varina in 2016, owned by brothers and business partners Scott and Rob Johnson. The Johnsons will open their third location in Garner in September.

“We partnered more than five years ago to bring Eggs Up Grill to Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs – and now Garner where we both live,” said Scott Johnson. “We’re proud supporters of this community – go Trojans! We are both very excited to bring great food, superior service and the concept of neighbors serving neighbors, always with a smile, to our hometown.”

That uniquely friendly experience, great tasting food and attractive everyday value not only make Eggs Up Grill a first choice for guests, but also for franchise partners. The Brand has been signing development deals for both single and multi-restaurant agreements, including a recent deal to bring 30 restaurants into Texas.

“Over the last seven years, Eggs Up Grill has made a home in the Tar Heel State and is poised to triple our growth,” said CEO Ricky Richardson. “We look forward to bringing the same great tasting products and our exceptional, friendly service, provided by local franchise partners and their teams, to even more of our neighbors in North Carolina.”

The Brand credits its robust growth with the development support it offers in real estate, design and construction, along with its nationwide food distribution network, best-in-class technology platforms and superior franchisee and team member training. Through the first quarter of 2022, its average annual unit volume (AUV) for the prior 12 months exceeded $1.1 million, with the top 50 percent of restaurants reporting AUV sales of more than $1.3 million. Nation’s Restaurant News recently named Eggs Up Grill one of the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S., by domestic sales. The Brand has also ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine two years in a row.

With locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches and a selection of mimosas. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, melts, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community.

