Eggs Up Grill Continues Georgia Growth

Popular breakfast, lunch, and catering spot opening three additional restaurants in metro Atlanta this year

Spartanburg, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eggs Up Grill , a rapidly growing breakfast, lunch, and catering concept, will open three additional restaurants in the metro Atlanta area before the end of the year, growing the Brand’s footprint by 60 percent in Georgia. This is part of an overall focus on expansion throughout the Southeast, and specifically in the Peach State. The first of the three restaurants is set to open at the end of the summer in the northern part of Alpharetta. The restaurant will be the third location owned by Eggs Up Grill’s former chief financial officer, turned franchise partner, Andy Wright, along with his wife, Penny.

“Penny and I are excited to continue our journey with Eggs Up Grill, and bring the best breakfast, lunch, and catering spot to this growing area,” says Wright. “From Milton and Alpharetta to Cumming and Big Creek, we look forward to serving our neighbors from sunup to lunch.”

In addition to the opening in Alpharetta, Eggs Up Grill has developments underway in Austell and Morrow. Both restaurants will open this fall.

Eggs Up Grill now has 56 restaurants, with another 12 set to open before the end of the year, including its first restaurant in Alabama this summer. Through the first quarter of 2022, the average annual unit volume (AUV) exceeded $1.095 million with the top 50 percent of restaurants reporting sales averaging more than $1.3 million. Realizing the growth and financial trajectory of the Brand, Wright left his role as CFO in 2020 to develop his own franchises in northern Georgia. The Wrights also own Eggs Up Grills in Canton and Rome. Target markets for future growth for the duo include Kennesaw, Cartersville, and Woodstock.

“Eggs Up Grill opened in Georgia in 2014 with our first Alpharetta restaurant. Over the last eight years, the Brand has made a home in the Peach State,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “As we accelerate growth across new neighborhoods, we look forward to bringing the same exceptional, friendly service and great-tasting breakfast, lunch, and catering to even more Georgians.”

With locations across Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, and opening in the state of Alabama this summer, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees, and a selection of mimosas. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, and melts, salads, and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community.

About Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranked as the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® two years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill now has 56 locations with plans underway to reach the 100-restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrillfranchise.com .

