Effin Egg Launches Digital-Only Pick up Location in Decatur, GA

( RestaurantNews.com ) Effin Egg , the Florida based fast casual breakfast sandwich concept debuted its digital-only pick up location last week in Decatur, GA.

Located in the beautiful downtown neighborhood of Decatur, GA, the location does not have any indoor seating. It only has pick up areas for third party delivery apps, and on-line pick up orders from the company website.

Founder Jeff Martin says, “This new concept type of digital-only allows us to fulfill customer demand quickly AND reach new customers in areas that would not support our large style shops”. Martin thinks Effin Egg is the perfect breakfast option for the customer on the move for grab and go, or for the customer that wants to chill in bed until noon.

Jeff Martin founded Effin egg in 2019 in Inlet Beach, FL. Effin Egg is aggressively growing from a corporate standpoint, as well as looking for great owners in franchising. Our breakfast sandwich concept is one of the most affordable concepts around. Martin says, “ I believe in keeping things stupid simple and just like the growth in my cupcake empire to 200 plus locations, we want to do the same with Effin Egg and keep it simple and profitable for our owners”.

Not only does Effin Egg offer amazing breakfast sandwiches, tacos, and burritos, but apparel sales are through the roof with their “Potheads Welcome” t-shirts, coffee mugs, and hats. “Our customer enjoys the playfulness of Effin Egg and it’s fun branding”, Martin says.

