Effin Egg Has Landed in New York City

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Effin Egg , the Florida based fast casual breakfast sandwich concept debuted its first New York location today. It will also mirror its Atlanta location as being a digital-only pick up location.

Located in the Flat Iron District of New York, the location does not offer any indoor seating. It only has pick up areas for third party delivery apps, AND on-line pick up orders from the company website and app. The Flatiron location is 900 sqft, and has a custom mural of bacon, eggs and the tagline “Good Effin Mornin”.

Founder Jeff Martin says, “After the success of our first digital-only style store in Atlanta we decided New York would be the perfect location for a 2nd unit. This concept allows us to fulfill customer demand quickly AND reach new customers in different areas of New York, using third party partners.” Martin thinks New York and Effin Egg are the perfect match for each other. The city is back and booming, and I think there could be an Effin Egg on every corner,” says Martin. After many request from his “Pothead” fans, Martin knew it was time to bring the “Effin” Breakfast Sandwiches to the Big Apple.

Jeff Martin founded Effin Egg in 2019 in Inlet Beach, FL. Effin Egg has been aggressively growing from a corporate standpoint, as well as franchising. “We started franchising in 2021 and have some amazing locations coming soon around the country,” says Martin. Effin Egg’s breakfast sandwich concept is very appealing due to a small investment, small footprint and being technology driven.

Not only does Effin Egg offer amazing breakfast sandwiches, tacos, pancakes, waffles and burritos, but apparel sales are through the roof with their “Potheads Welcome” t-shirts, coffee mugs, and hats. “Our customer enjoys the playfulness of Effin Egg and it’s fun branding,” Martin says.

For more information on opening a Effin Egg or any inquires, email Jeff Martin at effinegg@gmail.com .

Check out our EFFIN menu at eateffinegg.com .

Follow us on instagram @effineggusa

Follow our Founder @effinpresidente

Effin Egg NY- 38E 23rd NY 10010

More from Effin Egg

The post Effin Egg Has Landed in New York City first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.