eegee’s Hires DelMorgan & Co. to Explore Strategic Alternatives

(RestaurantNews.com) eegee’s (http://www.eegees.com), a leading quick-service restaurant chain based in Tucson, Arizona, announced today that it had retained DelMorgan & Co. (http://www.delmorganco.com), an internationally recognized investment banking firm, as its financial advisor to advise eegee’s on potential strategic alternatives for the company.

Ron Petty, Chairman of eegee’s, stated, “We are very excited about our engagement of DelMorgan & Co. Their expertise and professionalism in M&A – and the expertise their team brings in the QSR space – will help us achieve the best outcome for eegee’s, our shareholders, our employees and the customers that we serve.”

Mr. Petty added, “We have achieved a great deal in the recent past, and eegee’s management team is excited to finally begin the next stage of our corporate evolution. The growth opportunities available to eegee’s are enormous, and finding the right partner who shares our vision for the future will enable us to realize our true potential.”

Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan & Co., commented, “We are very much looking forward to engaging with eegee’s and potential partners and helping to expedite a value-enhancing transaction for all concerned. After more than 45 years, eegee’s is an institution in Tucson, and its brand strength, profitability and growth potential make it an extremely attractive company. Our goal is to help identify a third party who recognizes the strengths that already exist at eegee’s and can capitalize on the existing brand to allow the company to further enhance its performance and growth into the future.”

About eegee’s

eegee’s, the Tucson-based restaurant chain, makes and sells its signature fresh frozen fruit drink in 22 flavors and unique “flavors of the month.” eegee’s also serves made-to-order sub sandwiches, salads, fries, cookies, hot dogs, and its famous ranch dressing at its 24 store locations in Tucson and Casa Grande. eegee’s is committed to social and environmental involvement by donating time, food and money to local charities as well as minimizing waste at its 30,000 sq. ft commissary. For over 45 years, eegee’s has been serving the Tucson community. To learn more about eegee’s, visit http://www.eegees.com.

About DelMorgan & Co.

DelMorgan & Co. (http://www.delmorganco.com) is an internationally recognized investment bank and financial advisor. With over 150 years of combined experience and over $250 billion in successfully completed transactions, the professionals at DelMorgan & Co. provide world-class financial advice and assistance to companies, institutions, governments and individuals around the world.