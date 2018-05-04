Edible flowers: Stuffed, fried and baked recipes for squash blossoms, now in season

What's in season: Before zucchini and other squash begin to flood market stands later in the summer, you can find their vibrant orange and yellow preludes — squash blossoms. The large but delicate flowers should be used quickly after bringing them home, no more than a day or so after purchase. Flowers with long, slender stalks are male blossoms; the blossoms with the hint of a baby squash at the end are female. The blossoms are typically available from late spring through the warmer days of early fall.

What to cook: Edible squash blossoms carry the faint flavor of the squash and can be enjoyed raw or cooked. Slice or add raw blossoms to salads or use as a garnish to give a dish extra color or flavor, or sauté the whole blossoms in oil with a touch of garlic just until softened. Stuff the blossoms with cheese or other fillings, then bake or batter and fry them and serve with a squeeze of lemon or a bright aioli.

What's on the horizon: Cherries, the first of summer’s stone fruits, were spotted last week at Murray Family Farms.

