Eco-Products Helps Seattle Mariners Earn Prestigious Green Glove Award

Club’s Stadium Leads Entire Major League with 96% Diversion Rate During 2017 Season

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Major League Baseball has named the Seattle Mariners recipient of the 2017 Green Glove Award, which recognizes the Major League Baseball Club that diverts the highest rate of waste from area landfills.

Since 2013, Eco-Products has been the preferred provider of all compostable serviceware to Safeco Field and the Seattle Mariners, including production and custom items that have been key to efforts to achieve a zero-waste goal. That includes 100 percent compostable soft drink cups, beer cups, coffee cups, plates, trays, lids, spoons, knives and forks.

“We’re proud to partner with the Seattle Mariners, and we’re thrilled to see everyone’s hard work pay off with the 2017 Green Glove Award,” said Sarah Martinez, director of marketing at Eco-Products. “This award is truly a team effort and a huge victory for the Seattle Mariners, the community and the planet.”

The Mariners earned the prestigious Green Glove Award for diverting 96% of all waste at Safeco Field from landfills – a jump from 90% in 2016. Although the Mariners have received the top honor for American League Clubs every year since the award was established, this marks the Mariners’ first Green Glove Award for best in baseball.

The Mariners emphasize sustainability efforts through waste diversion, composting, and energy efficient practices throughout the season. Nearly everything used at Safeco Field is recyclable or compostable, including foodservice items such as plates, knives, forks, cups, straws, and bottles.

“We are thrilled to present the Seattle Mariners with the 2017 Green Glove Award,” said Paul Hanlon, Senior Director of Ballpark Operations & Sustainability, Major League Baseball. “With their 96% conversion rate at the top of the list, the Club has done a tremendous job of promoting and instilling sustainability practices and initiatives that will positively impact our environment. We look forward to supporting all 30 MLB Clubs as they continue to move the needle when it comes to sustainability.”

“We have worked hard over the years to make Safeco Field one of the ‘greenest’ ballparks in pro sports. With the help of all our sustainability partners, we have been able to significantly reduce our impact on the environment. Thanks to Major League Baseball for recognizing these efforts with this great honor,” said Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President, Ballpark Operations.

The Seattle Mariners have taken a number of innovative steps to earn the Green Glove Award. Compost and recycling bins have replaced garbage cans on concourses and cleaning crews hand separate plastics and compostable waste after each game.

“The key to these efforts is simplicity,” Martinez added. “That’s how you achieve an incredible 96 percent diversion rate. And that’s how you win the Green Glove Award.”

Eco-Products, a Certified B Corporation, is the nation’s leading brand of single use foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its products are, relative to traditional counterparts, gentler on the environment because they require fewer virgin resources to produce, and make diversion from landfills an option upon disposal. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

