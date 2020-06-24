Eco-Products’ Award-Winning Line of Compostable Plates, Bowls Now Available Nationwide

The Vanguard line is made from sugarcane and achieves grease resistance without the use of PFAS

Boulder, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eco-Products ® announced today its award-winning new line of molded fiber plates and containers – once in limited release – is now available to all customers nationwide.

The groundbreaking new line – called VanguardTM – is made from sugarcane and uses propriety compounds to achieve grease resistance without the use of conventional chemistry, known as PFAS.

“Vanguard demonstrates our deep commitment to providing new choices for those seeking grease-resistant packaging,” said Sarah Martinez, Senior Marketing Director for Eco-Products. “Our goal is to stay at the cutting edge of innovation, and the Vanguard line keeps us right there. It’s another outstanding option for our customers.”

The Vanguard line meets the new requirements of the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) for compostability certification that went into effect this year, making it an industry first for this product category. That earned Vanguard the first-place award for Innovation in Manufacturing in the 10th bi-annual Foodservice Packaging Awards competition, sponsored by QSR magazine and the Foodservice Packaging Institute (FPI).

The Vanguard line was introduced last year in limited release. Since then, Eco-Products has expanded production and can now make it available to all.

The entire Vanguard line is microwave-friendly, grease- and cut-resistant and effective in both hot and cold applications. The initial line includes a variety of plates, bowls and clamshells, with more products to be added soon.

Creating the Vanguard line required extensive testing and supply chain collaboration. Eco-Products has patents pending on the new formula, which uses FDA-approved, proprietary compounds to achieve grease resistance.

In addition to the Vanguard line, Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable and post-consumer recycled resources. All are available at www.ecoproducts.com .

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

