Eco-Products Announces Vanguard, a New Line of Sugarcane Compostable Plates, Containers

Boulder, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Eco-Products announced today a groundbreaking new line of molded fiber plates and containers. This new line – called Vanguard – demonstrates the company’s continued leadership and innovation in foodservice packaging.

Made from sugarcane, microwave friendly, and effective in both hot and cold applications, the Vanguard line is also water and grease resistant. It has been designed to meet the forthcoming requirements of the Biodegradable Product Institute for compostability certification that will go into effect on January 1, 2020.

“Our goal has always been to provide a breadth of options for foodservice operators looking for environmentally preferable packaging,” said Sarah Martinez, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “The Vanguard line of products is another proud addition to our offering.”

The Vanguard line uses proprietary alternative compounds to achieve grease-resistance performance. Creating the Vanguard line required more than a year of testing, Martinez said. Eco-Products has patents pending on the new formula.

The initial line, available in a limited release, includes a 10-inch round plate, a three-compartment 10-inch plate, a 9-inch single-compartment clamshell and a three-compartment 9-inch clamshell. A select group of customers is currently testing the initial run. More products will be added soon, including bowls and other sizes of plates and clamshells.

“This is one more way we’re able to deliver benefits to our partners that are unavailable anywhere else,” Martinez said. “We’re thrilled to offer our customers another choice in foodservice packaging, and we expect this innovative new line to be very popular and in high demand.”

About Eco-Products®, PBC.

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and Certified B Corporation, is a leading brand of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Its products are, relative to traditional counterparts, gentler on the environment because they require fewer virgin resources to produce, and make diversion from landfills an option upon disposal. Visit www.ecoproducts.com to learn more information.

