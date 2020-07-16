Eatery Pulse publishes Restaurant C-Suite Magazine summer issue, adds Restaurant Resurgence Program

As reopenings unfold, Eatery Pulse expands resources, solutions for restaurant operators

Washington, DC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Eatery Pulse Media, a primary source of national restaurant news with a restaurant consultancy and creative custom content studio for business, has released the summer issue of Restaurant C-Suite Magazine. This COVID-19-focused issue discusses highly meaningful topics, including the impact of the health crisis on restaurant design, delivery, pickup business, rent, and consumer trends. The issue can be viewed at restaurantcsuite.net .

Additionally, Eatery Pulse has launched Restaurant Resurgence

, which marshals all its resources to help restaurant operators regain lost business due to the health crisis. Nationally, EPN Cafe, a learning and business improvement service, and arel7 restaurant consulting will spearhead the Restaurant Resurgence Program. EPN Cafe will launch additional free content on its Facebook Page and on Vimeo.

Restaurant C-Suite is part of the Eatery Pulse Network’s Plus Collection, a digital magazine series, set to expand this fall with enhancements including PDF downloads and alerts on new content. The Washington-based trade publisher has waived subscription fees through the end of 2020 as part of Restaurant Resurgence.

arel7 restaurant consulting, based in Metropolitan Washington and part of Eatery Pulse Media, will support restaurant operations nationally in online ordering and social selling through the arel7 partner network. Locally, arel7 will add its profit optimization and menu optimization programs, which have been highly beneficial to clients in the past. For the typical $1M restaurant business, these solutions can each return $10K to $50K to a restaurant’s bottom line.

“Now more than ever, restaurants need easy access to tools to help them succeed,” says Rick Zambrano, Eatery Pulse Media editor and consultant. “With expanded resources and engagement from arel7’s partner network, clients can quickly obtain and streamline online ordering functionality and have a team behind them to help add business and build their customer lists.”

Eatery Pulse Streem, the social media-based restaurant news service, will continue to provide multimedia news updates, data-driven insights and best practices without charge. Eatery Pulse News at eaterypulse.com also remains a free source of reopening news for the restaurant industry. “We’re proud to offer our information services and consulting support during a critical chapter for the restaurant industry,” added Zambrano.

To learn more about Restaurant Resurgence and how it can help your business, head over to restaurantresurgence.com or read the full release by clicking: https://eaterypulse.com/2020/06/04/eatery-pulse-backs-restaurant-operators-with-restaurant-resurgence-program/

To sign up for Eatery Pulse Media’s premium news and insights, navigate to subscribe.eaterypulse.net .

About Eatery Pulse Media

Eatery Pulse Media is a primary source of national restaurant industry news and content that provides information services, consulting and a creative custom-content studio for business. As a multi-brand, multimedia trade publisher, it empowers foodservice professionals, business owners, and foodies to further engage and celebrate food and drink topics. Eatery Pulse generates visually-compelling published formats and ultra high-definition video broadcasts to report industry news, and to tell the unique and impactful stories of foodservice organizations, businesses and restaurants. Based in the Washington, DC area, the publisher operates the Eatery Pulse Network, EPN Cafe, arel7 studio team and arel7 restaurant consulting.