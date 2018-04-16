Eatery Pulse News Media debuts new Washington, D.C. food and drink magazine, grows web-based broadcasting

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) Eatery Pulse News Media, a fast-growing information services, consulting and content marketing firm, announced that its newest publication, Swizzle Chill, will debut in April with a special Mother’s Day issue. Covering food & drink topics, luxury, real estate and other important lifestyle topics in the Washington, D.C. market, Swizzle Chill is one of the most highly-anticipated publications from foodservice veteran and documentary producer Rick Zambrano, and the web broadcast show, Swizzle Chill TV, has already launched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQMOIEmkwEI.

“Our newest publication, Swizzle Chill, will complement the D.C. area’s media coverage of thriving local bar and restaurant scenes, real estate and lifestyle options with an inside perspective from the food industry,” says Zambrano, the publication’s editor. “The magazine will be a fun, high-energy and joyous source of local discovery of D.C.’s best experiences. Eatery Pulse News Media is not just launching a magazine, but a community of foodservice and foodie professionals, in addition to real estate and lifestyle experts.”

Swizzle Chill is just the most recent magazine published by Eatery Pulse Media, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Eatery Pulse News, a foodservice publication dedicated to restaurant owners, executives, professionals and front-line workers operating in the D.C.-area. Consumer-oriented Swizzle Chill is made possible by growing brand recognition, outreach and engagement with the local D.C.-area food community.

“We continue to engage top D.C. restaurant and real estate industry stakeholders and expand our local programming, particularly as we complete the research and fundraising phase of our industry documentary film series,” adds Zambrano. “Together with Studio Solutions EP, we are D.C.’s storytellers, highlighting the accomplishments of our small business community and food industry in high-res digital publications and in ultra-premium 4K UHD programming Eatery Pulse and Studio are democratizing access to meaningful news, insights, video marketing and content.”

To celebrate, Swizzle Chill is launching with a Mother’s Day debut issue in April. Mother’s Day articles and specials will appear in a special editorial section. Interested restaurants and retailers can send their best ideas to collaboration@swizzlechill.com by April 23, 2018. In future issues, expect to see top area bloggers, personalities and influencers contributing to the content of the new digital magazine and being featured in the web broadcast.

Additionally, Swizzle Chill TV launches with four web broadcast shows during spring and summer 2018, continuing to invest in its local programming and attracting the support of top restaurateurs in the D.C. area. Local restaurateurs and top-shelf publicists have been interested in the evolving programming and are reaching out at collaboration@swizzlechill.com.

