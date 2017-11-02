Eataly's truffle-centric pop-up restaurant opens Friday

Il Tartufo (the truffle), a pop-up restaurant within the Italian food emporium Eataly (43 E. Ohio St.), returns Friday for its third late-fall season.
Occupying a private dining room, Il Tartufo is dedicated to all things truffle-icious. The menu offers truffle-friendly and truffle-accented appetizers, pasta dishes and entrees. Choosing one dish from each category will run about $60, but the real fun (and expense) comes from the truffle add-ons.
For $36, you can add 3 grams of white truffle (which costs thousands per pound), which is enough to enhance two dishes. (You can save money by opting for the less-rare French black truffle, sold for $15 per 3 grams). Or you can order a whole truffle, priced at $11 per gram. (A year ago, my party of four ordered a whole truffle to share, and 15 grams proved to be plenty.)
Menu items include carne cruda (steak tartare, essentially), mushroom and truffle arancini, chestnut-flour tortelloni with butternut squash, guinea hen and grilled venison. There’s also a $65, four-course tasting menu, with options for wine pairings ($35) and more truffles ($36).
New this year is a retail area of selected wines, available only to Il Tartufo guests.
Il Tartufo is open Wednesdays to Sundays through Dec. 31. Reservations available through www.reserve.com.
