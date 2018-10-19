Eat your 'Favorite Murder' at Split Rail's new dinner-party series

Split Rail’s next series of dinner parties will be one to kill for — the four-night “My Favorite Dinner” series celebrates “My Favorite Murder,” the popular true-crime podcast.

Chef Zoe Schor regularly throws Tuesday-night dinner parties, and this upcoming series begins the night before Halloween, so the theme feels even more appropriate. For the “Favorite Dinner” run, each dinner will be “themed around a catchphrase from the … podcast and will start with a (themed) welcome cocktail, with killer conversation starters placed at each seat.”

All of the suppers are served family-style.

The Oct. 30 edition is called “Stay Out Of The Forest.” Details include Split Rail’s staple Vikre Spruce gin cocktail, as well as red, white and sparkling wine options offered all evening.

The final three themed evenings will be “Pepper Spray First Apologize Later” (Nov. 6), “Find Your Own Paul Onions” (Dec. 11) and “Sweet Honesty” (Dec. 18).

Tickets to the event include all food and drink. People with dietary restrictions should email michelle@splitrailchicago.com before purchasing tickets, the restaurant says.

My Favorite Dinner: "My Favorite Murder"-themed dinner parties at Split Rail

7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18

Split-Rail, 2500 W. Chicago Ave.

Tickets: $60. splitrailchicago.com

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

