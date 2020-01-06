Eat Well With Del in the New Year With the Return of Seasoned Ground Turkey

For a limited time, guests can order two Turkey Del Tacos for just $3

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* invites guests to eat (and spend) well with Del in the new year with the return of fan-favorite seasoned ground turkey, available for a limited time. Beginning today, guests can get two Turkey Del Tacos for just $3 at the company’s more than 580 locations nationwide.**

Loaded with seasoned ground turkey, freshly grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh chopped tomatoes, all stuffed in a crunchy corn shell, the Turkey Del Taco offers the same craveable Del Taco flavor as the original. In fact, Del Taco’s lean turkey has all the flavor with 40 percent less fat than our seasoned beef.

“At Del Taco, we’re committed to offering menu options that allow guests to reduce the fat, without reducing the flavor – something that we know our guests are seeking at the start of a new year,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With the return of seasoned ground turkey and our two for $3 Turkey Del Taco deal, we are giving our guests the opportunity to eat well with Del, without compromising on quality, flavor or price.”

Guests can substitute seasoned ground turkey for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries. For those who are vegan, vegetarian or looking to reduce their meat consumption, Del Taco also offers Beyond Tacos and Burritos, which offer the same amount of protein and flavor as its seasoned beef tacos, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate our menu, and are excited to bring back lean turkey for a limited time as yet another protein option available to our guests,” added Westrum.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand’s campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com