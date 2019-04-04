Eat tacos with Enrique Olvera, the acclaimed Mexico City chef, at Big Star next week

Want to eat tacos with Mexico’s most acclaimed chef? Enrique Olvera will swing by Chicago on Tuesday to promote his latest cookbook, "Tu Casa Mi Casa: Mexican Recipes for the Home Cook." This is his second book after "Mexico From the Inside Out" was released in 2015.

Olvera is probably best known for Pujol, his Mexico City restaurant that was ranked 13th in the latest list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018. But he's been slowly expanding around both Mexico (San Miguel Allende and Cabo San Lucas) and the United States (Cosme and Atla in New York, and an upcoming project in Los Angeles).

As far as we know, Olvera has no plans for a restaurant in Chicago, but he does have some history here. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he got his first job working with Jean Joho at Everest (425 S. Financial Place).

The event will take place on the second floor of Big Star's enormous Wrigleyville location (3640 N. Clark St.). The $80 ticket includes passed appetizers of some of the recipes from the book, like tlayudas, flautas and lamb barbacoa tacos. You also get a copy of the cookbook signed by Olvera. Drinks cost extra.

Only 100 tickets are available, so you better hurry if you're interested. You can buy tickets here.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

MORE COVERAGE

Review: Carnitas Uruapan's second location improves on a classic, while staying true to Mexican roots »

Just Opened: Chicken Pollo Shack brings chef-driven fried chicken to Humboldt Park »

Chicago's best burger — from dive bars to fancy hotels, one reporter tries 71 in search of excellence »









