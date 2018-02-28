Eat A Sub: Help Charities During Jersey Mike’s Month Of Giving

On last year’s Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro (front, left) joined Haley Ebbert (front, right) from Jersey Mike’s Orlando-area partner charity, Hugz From Bugz, along with her parents and franchisee Jeff Padgett.

100 Percent of Sales Fund Local Charities on March 28 “Day of Giving”

Manasquan, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) This March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local charity.

More than 1,360 Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with more than 170 local charities for the company’s 8th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. Last year’s Month of Giving raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide, and this year Jersey Mike’s wants to break last year’s record-setting total.

During the month of March, all are invited to come into their local Jersey Mike’s restaurant and make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As added incentive, special offers will be announced each week through Jersey Mike’s email club and on social media.

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 28, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities. For more information on participating restaurants and charity partners, visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

“Giving…making a difference in someone’s life” has been the mission of Jersey Mike’s from the beginning. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $28 million for worthy local charities and distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Jersey Mike’s offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, visit www.jerseymikes.com. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/jerseymikes).

Contact:

Kyle Potvin

kpotvin@splashllc.com

917-838-4500