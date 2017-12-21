Eat This: Nayarit-style snapper at Mariscos Sirena

There’s no shortage of Mexican food in Chicago. From taquerias to cemitas, to birerria to Bayless, the country’s vibrant cuisine is well-represented throughout Chicagoland. That said, when a little known regional restaurant pops up, we’re all ears.

Enter Mariscos Sirena. Chef-owner Ambrosio Mancines recently reconcepted his Albany Park spot to focus on Mexican cuisine, particularly from the state of Nayarit, just north of Jalisco.

With a western border fringing the Pacific Ocean, Nayarit’s cuisine centers on seafood, reflected on Mariscos Sirena’s menu.

“They use a lot of different peppers, but not like in moles,” says Mancines, who hails from Guerrero. “Chipotle, chile de arbol, morita, so many. I wanted to cook a different kind of Mexican food, and did lots of research.”

Shrimp (“camarones” in Spanish) get a lot of play, as in camarones cucarachas ($11.95 for a half order), a signature dish of head-on shrimp sauteed in butter and a smoky (but not spicy) chile sauce, or in aguachile ($16.95), similar to ceviche.

Start a meal with shrimp, then check out the whole fish entrees, big enough for two. The huachinango ($16.95), a regional name for red snapper, is the order, deep-fried and covered with sweating onions cooked down in a piquant, Nayarit-style chile sauce. Deep gashes in the fish allow for the thick sauce to run into its interior, which is tender and flaky. The exterior is its own joy, as papery thin as garlic skin, while a generous squeeze of lime brightens and balances the smoky flavors.

The overall effect is rustic and transporting, a welcome break from the gray winter sky just outside.

3658 W. Lawrence Ave., 773-961-7016

