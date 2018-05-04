Eat This! The Moonlighter's Beyond Sausages, with secret Chicago-style

Chef Mickey Neely grew up in Alaska, where local food means mostly meat. But before The Moonlighter opened in Logan Square last fall, Neely tasted every kind of plant-based burger out there to find the best tasting one. Now his smash burgers are best-sellers, both those made of beef and those made with Beyond Burgers, a plant-based product.

Recently, Neely added sausages to the menu, but they’re not made of pork, veal or even beef. Instead, he is using the new Beyond Sausages, which are the only sausages on offer. In fact, The Moonlighter is the first and currently only chef-driven restaurant in the Chicago area to have them.

Sous-chef Mike Walker grilled some up on the flat-top griddle on a recent visit. “Where he’s cooking,” said Neely, “we never, ever cook any kind of meat on that section of the griddle.”

“They cook just like sausages,” he added, “But the casing is made from alginate, so you can’t let them get wet at all. They’re like Gremlins.”

(Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the 1984 film “Gremlins,” it’s actually the cute creatures called mogwais that you can’t get wet, or else they make lots of mean monsters.)

The sausages are available in three flavors: bratwurst, hot Italian and sweet Italian. The Beyond sausages are available retail at Whole Foods, but it’s how Neely and his team serve them that makes the difference between a destination sausage, and what you might whip up at home.

“People come down from Wisconsin for them,” said Neely.

The Moonlighter’s hot Italian ($9) sausage sandwich, topped with caponata, a sweet and sour Sicilian take on ratatouille, will transport you to a Mediterranean seaside snack shack with its warm, silken, welcoming bite. The sweet Italian ($9) is Neely’s ode to his favorite Portland street food, smothered with a riot of sauteed peppers and onions. But the bratwurst ($9) may be Neely’s favorite, cocooned in a tangle of tart house-made kraut with onions and whole-grain mustard.

Mine? Possibly the secret, off-the-menu homage to the Chicago-style hot dog. Built on a gently toasted Turano bambino roll (as are all the sausages), a sweet Italian sausage gets swaddled with yellow mustard, neon green relish, chopped white onions, sliced tomato, a dill pickle, sport peppers and celery salt. Cooks do add a cucumber slice, which is acceptable in the canon, and Neely slices the sport peppers (better for his underbite, he says) and finally tops with a house-made relish.

All the flavors are there. The sausage itself not only snaps like sausage and tastes like sausage, but upon close inspection of a cross-section, even looks like sausage, with fatty bits in each bite.

“They might take away my Alaskan card,” said Neely, “but I think these are even better than reindeer sausage.”

The Moonlighter, 3204 W. Armitage Ave., 773-360-8896, www.themoonlighterchicago.com

