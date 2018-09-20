Eat This! Lost Larson creates a stunning avocado toast, and it costs less than a house

By the time you see this, just about everything will have changed. The season will have shifted. Apocryphal warnings about the millennial avocado toast crisis may come to pass. The public may finally be free of the scourge of avocado hand.

Whatever the details, the green garlic and avocado open-faced sandwich — notably, not “toast” — by Bobby Schaffer at Lost Larson, the bakery and cafe he opened this summer in Andersonville, will remain a destination dish regardless of its rotating elements.

And it's only $8.50.

Schaffer, the opening pastry chef at the closed Grace restaurant, displays the skill and artistry he honed further as the executive pastry chef at world-renowned Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Based on the sheer number of ingredients and the extraordinarily complex execution, this should be a $100 sandwich. The chef, however, is far more accommodating.

“We try to keep it affordable for the neighborhood,” said Schaffer. “You can come and have it every day.”

Would that I could.

Schaffer starts by milling rye flour to bake the house-made sourdough limpa bread.

“Limpa is a traditional Swedish bread that has some orange peel, fennel seed and anise seed,” he said. It’s one of his nods to the once predominantly Nordic neighborhood. “We use rye malt syrup and molasses to sweeten it. It’s kind of sweet and sour and spiced. We find that goes well with seasonal vegetables and brightens everything.”

The bread is sliced to order, spread with cultured Wisconsin butter then toasted in a pan.

“We tried just a toaster but it’s just a different texture,” said Schaffer.

The avocado is more than what you’ll find at home too.

“We had a lot of green garlic, so we preserved some of it,” said Schaffer. “We confited the bulbs.”

He adds the savory green garlic preserves to the avocado with herbs, creating a spread. I imagine next that a team of commis chefs must hunch over the single slice of limpa while speed-wielding tweezers and mise en place.

“We go to the Andersonville farmers market once or twice a week,” said Schaffer. He uses what they find in various forms. “We pickle cucumbers. The beets are shaved raw, but then they’re also roasted. We do a heavy char on some of the carrots then shave some of them raw as well.

“There’s Chinese broccoli, nasturtium, borage flowers, sunflower shoots, pea shoots, radish and tatsoi too.”

Open-faced sandwich or much more common “toast,” the result is an experience that so captured summer in all its lush and wild abundance, I was confronted with nothing less than the fleeting essence of time itself. The beloved late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold once wrote, “There is no shame in avocado toast.” In Shaffer’s hands, it achieves glory.

Lost Larson is open Wednesdays through Sundays, and the sandwiches are only available after 11 a.m.

5318 N. Clark St., 773-944-0587, www.lostlarson.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

