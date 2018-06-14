Eat lobster at III Forks, sip beer at the zoo, plus other weekend offerings

It’s Father’s Day this weekend, with a ton of events around town to treat dear ol’ dad. Of course, that’s only one reason to hit up a new brunch, sip a beer at the zoo or indulge in lobster.

1) National food holidays are mostly terrible marketing ploys, but we can all get behind National Lobster Day, right? Because lobster. At III Forks, snag some deals on everyone’s favorite crustacean, like a Texas-style fried Maine lobster tail with homemade remoulade sauce ($65), lobster bisque ($15) and lobster mac and cheese ($20). Want to try your luck at winning a free lobster roll every month for a year? Original Island Shrimp House in Palos Park is offering guests that chance by posting a photo with a 12-ounce footlong lobster roll, available all weekend. Stop by Saturday, and if you’re one of the restaurant’s first 50 customers, you’ll snag a free regular lobster roll. Both promotions run Friday through Sunday. III Forks, 180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303, 3forks.com; Original Island Shrimp House, 12902 S. La Grange Road, Palos Park, 708-923-6646.

2) Pencil in Sunday brunch at recently opened Pacific Standard Time, one of the buzziest openings of 2018. Check out the Dungeness crab aguachile, eggs Benedict, cherry fennel scones, honey buns, rice bowls and potato hash. For those looking to booze it up, there will also be bloody marys made with cucumber-dill CH vodka, PST’s special mix and turmeric pickles, and served with Anchor Steam beer or a green juice sidecar. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. 141 E. Erie St., 312-736-1778, pstchicago.com

3) Unlike the failed Taco Fest Chicago, Inner City Culture is hosting the second Pilsen Taco Fest, with 15 different restaurants serving Mexican food while local musicians and artists perform. Headliners include Tony Touch and El Dusty, and a portion of the taco and beverage sales will benefit school groups at Benito Juarez Community Academy. Free admission. Noon to 10 p.m. On West Cermak Road between South Morgan Street and South Racine Avenue. pilsentacofest.com

4) Lincoln Park Zoo is hosting Craft Brew at the Zoo, a beer festival with more than 120 specialty beers from more than 40 local and regional breweries. There will be tasting stations, food, music and lawn games while you stroll through the park and observe the many animals there. Tickets are $49 for general admission. 6-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2001 N. Clark St., 312-742-2000, lpzoo.org

5) If you’re not cooking up a steak for dad at home, there are restaurants around town that will do that for you — along with burgers stacked high with luxe ingredients, seafood buffets, brunch, bloody mary bars and pours of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year. Check out Artango (4767 N. Lincoln Ave.) for Argentinian-style steaks, or Benny’s Chop House (405 N. Wabash) for its 16-ounce prime rib dinner, or any of these 18 other Chicago and suburban restaurants ready to fete your old man. Locations, packages and promotions vary, visit https://trib.in/2Jxb7jI for details.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

8 boozy slushies you'll want to drink this summer »

Is Taco Fest Chicago fake? Event scheduled this weekend lists no address, has no city approval »

Just Opened: Pacific Standard Time channels California spirit in River North »