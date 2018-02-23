Eat This! Lechon kawali — crunchy nuggets of pork — should come with addiction warning

At Lola Tining’s Cuisine in Oak Park, they make lechon kawali throughout the day, “so that it’s always crisp,” explains manager Ashley Strong.

In the Philippines, this terribly delicious traditional food is prepared with no fancy flourishes. Pork belly is simply cut into cubes, mixed with seasoning — “we use salt, pepper and lemon grass,” explains Strong — and boiled until tender before taking a bath in hot oil.

What results from this wonderfully uncomplicated process are glistening nuggets of pork, alternating layers of fat and meat, crunchy and soft, oozing glorious juice with every bite. You feel you probably should stop after one piece; you know you definitely should stop after two pieces; shame vanishes with the third piece, and then you’ll likely keep eating it for as long as humanly possible. Take note, it’s dangerous.

From Lola’s cooler, consider picking up a small tub of Filipino pickled vegetables, for a little sweetness and acidity to complement the pork.

On weekends, whole roasted pig is available by the pound; it’s cooked over charcoal until the skin pulls off in crisp golden sheets to reveal ultra-lush meat beneath. “People come all the way from Indiana for it,” boasts Strong.

We’re sure they do.

1141 Garfield St., Oak Park, 708-616-8000, facebook.com/pg/lolatining/about/

David Hammond is a freelance writer.