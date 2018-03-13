Eat like the Irish: Where to find bangers, boxty and more

Enjoy corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and other tastes of the Emerald Isle this St. Patrick's Day at dozens of Lehigh Valley area restaurants. Highlights include:

Beck’s Land & Sea House, Bushkill Township: Traditional corned beef and cabbage colcannon, Saturday and Sunday. 610-746-7400.

Borderline Restaurant, Bethlehem: St. Patrick’s Day specials, $10.95-$12.95, including shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, cabbage and noodles and reuben and Rachel sandwiches, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. All specials include soup, salad bar, baked potato or vegetable and dessert. 610-419-3715.

Boser Geist Brewing Co., Easton: Saint Patty’s Take-a-Taco and Old School Sandwich Co. menu, featuring loaded baked potato soup, Irish nachos, corned beef reuben, Irish taco, Irish whiskey wings, traditional corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potato, hearty beef stew on a bed of egg noodes, chocolate Guinness cupcakes, Bailey’s creme brulee and more, Friday through Sunday. 484-293-8005.

Braveheart Highland Pub, Hellertown: St. Patrick’s Day specials, $15-$16, including crisp haggis with neeps, corned beef and cabbage, chicken balmoral with neeps and tatties and Loch Ness Monster Burger, 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and all day Saturday. An Irish breakfast, $12, featuring scrambled eggs, banger sausage, Irish bacon, fried tomato, boxty, sauteed mushrooms and blood pudding, 8-10 a.m. Saturday. 610-838-6555.

The Cask Taphouse & Grill, Palmer Township: Specials, including beer cheese and bacon soup, corned beef and cabbage egg rolls, Irish soda bread, Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and colcannon mashed potatoes with Guinness onion gravy and Bailey’s Irish cream mint parfait, Friday and Saturday. 610-438-5655.

Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn, Germansville: Irish food specials, including corned beef, lamb stew, colcannon, fish and chips and Irish nachos, Thursday through Sunday. 610-760-8580.

Edge Restaurant, Bethlehem: Five-course beer/wine pairing St. Patrick’s Day brunch, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Courses include baked oyster, Scotch egg nest, spring greens, braised spring rabbit and assorted scones. Tickets, which include beer or wine, are $55 (tax and gratuity not included). 610-814-0100.

Florence Italian Grille & Sports Bar, Upper Macungie Township: Authentic Irish food menu, Saturday. 610-841-4000.

Fossil’s Last Stand, Catasauqua: Corned beef and cabbage, Saturday. 610-443-0812.

The Gin Mill & Grille, Northampton: St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, featuring $5 all-you-can-eat green eggs and ham, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Also enjoy $1.50 green beer, $4 Guinness and $2 Bloody Marys, screwdrivers and mimosas.

Joe’s Tavern, Bethlehem: Corned beef cheese “steak sandwich,” sticky stout Irish-glazed wings, loaded Irish fries, fish and chips, Irish Joe Burger, Guinness battered onion rings and potato leek soup, through Saturday. 610-868-3200.

Mahoney’s Irish Pub, Allentown: Corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and shepherd’s pie, Saturday. 610-433-6170.

Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Bethlehem: Bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Guinness burger, Friday through Sunday. 610-868-1313.

Old Mill Family Restaurant, Pen Argyl: Corned beef and cabbage, Saturday. 610-863-1918.

Palace Restaurant & Bar, Bethlehem: Specials, $8.95-$11.95, including traditional corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish chicken and dumplings and Guinnes-glazed salmon filet, Saturday and Sunday. 610-861-0404.

Porter’s Pub, Easton: St. Patrick’s Day menu, including potato leek soup, Guinness lamb stew, bangers and mash, Irish black pudding, shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage, through Saturday. A $12 Irish breakfast, featuring fried eggs, breakfast potatoes, grilled tomatoes, baked beans, banger and grilled rashers, will be offered 9-11 a.m. Saturday. 610-250-6561.

The Pub by Wegmans, Allentown: Irish-themed menu items, $3-$23, including Irish nachos, corned beef and cabbage, classic reuben, Guinness-braised beef short rib, St. Patty’s melt and Irish soda bread with butter, Friday through Sunday. 610-336-7960.

Pub on Main, Macungie: St. Patrick’s Day pint glass painting, 6:30-8:30 p.m Thursday. Kegs and eggs menu, featuring $9.99 wraps (bacon sausage, Jersey, Santa Fe and veggie) with home fries with onions, 10 a.m. Saturday. St. Patrick’s Day specials, including corned beef flatbread, shepherd’s pie, corned beef, kraut and Swiss potato skins and more, Saturday. 610-966-2275.

Riegelsville Inn: Corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and more, Saturday. 610-749-0100.

Rising Sun Inn, Telford: Corned beef and cabbage, ham and cabbage and shepherd’s pie, Saturday. 215-721-6350.

Riverside Barr & Grill, Lower Mount Bethel Township: Bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips, Saturday. 610-258-1008.

Riverton Hotel and Restaurant, Lower Mount Bethel Township: Traditional corned beef with cabbage, Guinness beef stew, lamb osso buco over pasta, shepherd’s pie, broiled Irish whiskey-glazed salmon filet, open-faced reuben with fries, corned beef sandwich on rye with fries and more, Thursday through Sunday. 610-498-4241.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Guinness stew and more, Thursday through Sunday. 610-841-0150.

Slainte Irish Pub, Easton: St. Patrick’s Day stuffed burgers, including bangers and mash, potato bread stuffing with corned beef and cabbage and cheesecake with Irish cream soaked chocolate chip cookies, through Saturday. 610-438-8731.

Stahley’s, Allentown: Corned beef and cabbage, Saturday. 610-433-2468.

The Steel Pub, Bethlehem: Food specials, including corned beef sandwich, bangers and mash, fish and chips and Irish potato soup, all day Saturday. 610-625-5005.

Sunset Grille, Upper Macungie Township: Irish food specials, including corned beef and cabbage, Saturday. 610-395-9622.

Tapas on Main, Bethlehem: Specials, $9.95-$14.95, including traditional shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, chorizo and mash and Luck of the Irish Crepe, Friday through Sunday. 610-868-8903.

Tilted Kilt, Allentown: Irish Hooley Menu, including corned beef sandwich, corned beef and cabbage and reuben tots, Saturday. 610-791-2100.

Valley Family Restaurant, Bethlehem: St. Patrick’s Day specials, $5.99-$12.99, including reuben melt, Irish burger, corned beef and cabbage, smoked pork chops and barbecue ribs, Saturday. 610-865-7822.

You also can check out area Irish pubs such as Bally Hotel, Jack Callaghan’s Ale House in Allentown and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem that offer Irish specialties year-round.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog