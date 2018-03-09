Eat This! Horchata pie by Hoosier Mama

If a diner existed near the border of the U.S. and Mexico, it would probably serve an horchata pie. Thankfully, you don’t need to travel far to find this unicorn, because Dove’s Luncheonette in Wicker Park has one on its menu, made by Hoosier Mama Pie Co.

“One of the reasons horchata goes great with Mexican food is that creaminess is a nice finish to anything with heat and there are so many big flavors. At the end of the meal, it’s nice to have something cooling and and smooth and creamy,” said Paula Haney, owner of Hoosier Mama and the creator of the pie.

Haney starts by making horchata, which involves soaking rice, water, Ceylon cinnamon and vanilla together overnight. Then, after grinding and straining the mixture, cream, sugar, and more vanilla and cinnamon are added. The whole shebang is then transformed into a custard.

The result is a sweet, cinnamon-y dream of a pie that is as comforting as a warm, soft blanket. The crust is Hoosier Mama Pie’s regular pie dough, flaky, buttery and slightly crunchy, a complement to the soft filling.

This pie is exclusive to Dove’s Luncheonette but sometimes makes surprise appearances at Hoosier Mama shops in West Town and Evanston. Haney said she was excited to create this pie because the restaurant uses “great ingredients with great integrity.”

The pie company also provides an ever-changing seasonal pie for the diner restaurant.

“We’re super in love with (the horchata pie), and it’s never going to go away,” said Tom Carlin, chef de cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette. “I just recently took over here, and I was kind of just trying everything, and one of my favorite things is the pie.”

$6, Dove’s Luncheonette, 1545 N. Damen Ave., 773-645-4060, doveschicago.com

