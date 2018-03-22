Eat This! Hopleaf's monthly fried chicken and waffle creations

At Andersonville’s Hopleaf, the Belgian Fried Chicken dinner is served every first Monday of the month in partnership with Pauwel Kwak beer. Although the specific dish changes every month, the concept is still the same: fried chicken thighs, a Belgian waffle and an item using Kwak beer.

“The fried chicken dishes are a chance for the younger guys, and I work with them closely to execute their vision,” said executive chef Brett Coolidge about the monthly dish, developed by Hopleaf’s line cooks. “It helps keep people interested and provides a great creative outlet for the guys.”

For the month of March, Hopleaf’s Matt Overpack poached the chicken Filipino-style adobo, that is, in vinegar and soy sauce, before it was deep-fried to a crisp. The result was a crunchy, slightly vinegary fried chicken with a subtle sweet note. The waffle, made with red beets, was a deep crimson color, also with a hint of sweetness. Topping the combo was bok choy in a sweet soy sauce-Kwak dressing, providing a fresh crunch, slight bitterness and bright green color. A spicy sweet potato and chile puree, plus a drizzle of maple syrup, rounded it out.

If March’s dish is any indication, April’s offering holds promise. Alex Medina, another Hopleaf chef, is behind the creation, which will be a potato-based waffle, fried chicken thighs, a purple cauliflower puree and Kwak chicken jus.

Can’t wait until the first Monday of next month, or happen to miss the occasion? The restaurant always features chicken two ways, a confit leg and housemade chicken sausage served atop roasted potatoes, carrots and parsnips formed into a cake and pan-seared. The dish is accompanied with braised cabbage and chicken bacon-mustard jus.

Mark your calendar: April’s chicken dinner is coming up fast.

$18, 5148 N. Clark St., 773-334-9851, hopleafbar.com

