Eat. Earn. Repeat! Red Lobster Unveils Enhanced Benefits To My Red Lobster Rewards Loyalty Program

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) It is time for seafood to get even more rewarding at Red Lobster! Today, Red Lobster® announced it is evolving its My Red Lobster Rewards? loyalty program to provide even more benefits to seafood-loving guests for dining at Red Lobster. The program provides guests with special offers and savings, early access to select promotions and new point earning opportunities, among other benefits, as part of newly introduced benefits featuring Red, Gold and Platinum status levels.

Members who enroll in the My Red Lobster Rewards? program* can earn and redeem valuable points towards rewards throughout the year, whether they choose to dine in-restaurant, order To Go or delivery directly on RedLobster.com . Joining is simple, guests can download the free My Red Lobster Rewards ? app, available for iOS and Android , sign up on RedLobster.com or enroll on the tabletop device in restaurants.

The new three-tier system featuring Red, Gold and Platinum levels rewards the most loyal Red Lobster guests with added benefits based on the total number of points accumulated throughout the year. Here’s how it works*:

Red Tier – By simply providing their email address, subscribers become Red tier members and receive special offers and savings.

– By simply providing their email address, subscribers become Red tier members and receive special offers and savings. Gold Tier – Guests can reach Gold status by completing their member profile, at which point they will instantly receive 75 bonus points, more than halfway to their first free reward, which can be redeemed during a future restaurant visit or online order on RedLobster.com . Added benefits for Gold tier members include birthday rewards, special catch rewards, insider information and bonus points throughout the year.

– Guests can reach Gold status by completing their member profile, at which point they will instantly receive 75 bonus points, more than halfway to their first free reward, which can be redeemed during a future restaurant visit or online order on . Added benefits for Gold tier members include birthday rewards, special catch rewards, insider information and bonus points throughout the year. Platinum Tier – For those that keep coming back to satisfy those seafood-cravings, there is the Platinum tier! Members achieve Platinum status after 300 earned points per year. Platinum tier members receive all the benefits of the Gold tier, plus added incentives including earning double points on To Go or delivery orders placed directly on RedLobster.com , early access to select promotions and free unlimited game play on in-restaurant tabletop devices.

“With these new, enhanced benefits to our My Red Lobster Rewards program, we are making satisfying your seafood cravings even more rewarding,” said Lillian Murphy, Vice President, Customer Experience and Loyalty, Red Lobster. “Members will be able to receive amazing benefits, the opportunity to earn free rewards with every purchase and unlock even more enticing extras as they move up through the reward tiers.”

In addition to tracking points and redeeming rewards, the My Red Lobster Rewards app allows guests to put their names on the wait list at their local Red Lobster restaurant, as well as place To Go and delivery orders. To find a restaurant location or view the complete Red Lobster menu, visit Red Lobster’s website .

*Subject to My Red Lobster Rewards terms and privacy notice at RedLobster.com/terms-conditions .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.