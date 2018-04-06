Eat this! A drop-dead gorgeous flor de calabaza quesadilla at Minna's Restaurant

In all my years of eating out, I've never witnessed a harder-working kitchen staff than the all-female crew at Minna's Restaurant. Cooks rush back and forth at breakneck speed in the tiny space, while the one waitress valiantly takes as many orders as possible before high-tailing it back to the register to swipe a customer's credit card. Though located far from downtown in Belmont Cragin, its lunchtime crowds would make Au Cheval proud.

And these cooks aren't just slinging tacos, but traditional, made-from-scratch Mexican dishes like huaraches, gorditas and quesadillas. Most Mexican restaurants in Chicago don't do this, because it takes time and energy to make everything to order.

To fully experience the frenzy, grab a seat at the counter. While the heat radiating off the griddle gets intense, the view allows you to appreciate the mesmerizing beauty of the cooking. Order a quesadilla, and a cook will grab a handful of masa, stamp it into an oval with a tortilla press, and then gently lay it on the griddle with a seemingly effortless flick of the wrist. This will happen in the time it takes you to read the previous sentence. When the bottom sets, which the cook knows by sight, she'll use her bare hands to flip the tortilla to the other side.

Instead of an avalanche of melted cheese, the cook judiciously sprinkles on just enough tangy cheese to coat the bottom. You can get it stuffed with any of a number of fillings, including carne asada, but I'd recommend the flor de calabaza, a colorful stew of bright yellow zucchini blossoms. Ask for the quesadilla made with blue corn masa (a must if they have any in stock), and the dish graduates from pretty to a drop-dead knockout.

$4.25, Minna's Restaurant, 5046 W. Armitage Ave., 773-417-7602

