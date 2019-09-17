Eat for Climate Week: Take a Bite Out of Climate Change

NYC restaurants to serve climate-friendly dishes on Meatless Monday and all week long for Climate Week NYC September 23-29

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) New Yorkers can now take a bite out of climate change by participating in Eat for Climate Week, a week-long restaurant campaign during Climate Week NYC, happening September 23-29th, in partnership with Meatless Monday and the Food and Climate Alliance.

“Eat for Climate Week provides local businesses and consumers the option to make conscious decisions to combat climate change. By simply choosing a plant-based option, individuals can reduce their carbon footprint, which is why we’re excited to work with two organizations who are passionate about how small changes can make a big difference.” said Helen Clarkson, CEO, The Climate Group.

Led by international non-profit, The Climate Group, this year’s Climate Week NYC is also joining forces with businesses–big and small–from across New York City as part of their “Climate Action is Our Business” campaign, which will include all Eat for Climate Week restaurants. The mission is to promote the accessible steps that companies are taking across the city and around the world to combat climate change.

“We’re excited for this year’s Eat for Climate Week restaurant campaign. It’s a great way for restaurants to raise awareness of the climate benefits of shifting to a more plant-based diet, as well as to highlight how delicious plant-based foods are. Start off Climate Week NYC with Meatless Monday on September 23 and continue eating climate friendly all week long… and beyond,” said Dana Smith, Meatless Monday Campaign Director.

Throughout the week, Eat for Climate Week restaurants across the city will promote and showcase climate-friendly menu items giving New Yorkers and visitors an opportunity to participate in the biggest climate week event in the world.

“Eating more plants and fewer animal-based foods is a critical step towards meeting the global climate change goals being discussed at the UN headquarters this week. The Food and Climate Alliance is proud to support so many NYC restaurants who are demonstrating that plant-based foods are not only climate-friendly, but diverse, nutritious, and satisfying too. Participating in Eat for Climate Week, whether as a restaurant or a diner, is not just an individual action in line with the UN’s own ActNow Food Challenge. It’s also a call for leaders to recognize the role of food in climate change policy, and walk the talk,” said Caroline Wimberly, International Policy Chair, Food and Climate Alliance.

Current participating restaurants include Charley St, Le Botaniste, &pizza, honeygrow, Le Pain Quotidien, Dr Smood, Honeybees, Nix, DeRossi Global, P.S. Kitchen, The Bonnie, Macoletta, The Penrose, Candle Café, Candle Cafe West, Candle 79, and Dos Toros.

About The Climate Group

The Climate Group‘s mission is to accelerate climate action. Our goal is a world of no more than 1.5°C of global warming and greater prosperity for all, without delay. We do this by bringing together powerful networks of business and governments that shift global markets and policies. We act as a catalyst to take innovation and solutions to scale, using the power of communications to build ambition and pace. We focus on the greatest global opportunities for change. We are an international non-profit organization, founded in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York. Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and?discusses how to do more.

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch on 2003, Meatless Monday has become an international movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations.

About Food and Climate Alliance

The Food and Climate Alliance (FCA) is a global group of civil society organizations who research, communicate, and advocate for a transition away from dietary patterns high in animal-based foods and toward more plant-centric diets as a critical climate change solution. Through collective action, the FCA seeks to integrate dietary shifts into climate policies and practices at local, national, and global levels. Three FCA members launched the first NYC Eat for Climate Week in 2018. To learn more, go to www.foodandclimatealliance.org or find us on Twitter @foodclimateall.

The Climate Group contact:

Ming Liu

Mliu@theclimategroup.org

Meatless Monday contact:

Nara Sandberg

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org