Eat This: Burrata with Broccolini at Coalfire

Burrata may not be the first thing you think of when considering a meal at Coalfire, the Lakeview restaurant noted for thin-crust pizzas cooked in coal-fired ovens. But do try to remember to order this appealing $14 first course when you go.

The burrata itself has a mild, silky tofulike quality that makes it a rich yet unobtrusive foil for the other ingredients. The cheese is made by Famiglia Andreotti, in Monee, according to Dave Bonomi, Coalfire’s owner. Scoop it up, and smear it on the three or four slices of crusty toasted Publican Quality Bread, served alongside.

Garnish the burrata with the other elements of the dish, notably the narrow, toothsome spears of Broccolini that are roasted and seasoned with sea salt, lemon and a touch of smoked cayenne. Broccolini, which is a trademarked name, is a cross between broccoli and Chinese kale, according to “The New Food Lover’s Companion” and is also known as “baby broccoli.” Tastes like broccoli to me — and that’s just fine.

Sprinkled over the cheese and Broccolini is a zippy mix of sweet currants and crunchy toasted pine nuts that are mixed with sauteed onion and balsamic vinegar. A lemon wedge on the side provides added zest if you need it.

This appetizer is a satisfying first course to share with a friend while awaiting your pizza orders. It’s not available at Coalfire’s West Town location.

Coalfire, 3707 N. Southport Ave., 773-477-2625, coalfirechicago.com

What happened to the big Jewish delis in Chicago? »

Chicago's best cheap eats »

Chicken-fried mushrooms at ETA Restaurant + Bar »