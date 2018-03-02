Eat This! Bibimbap in a grocery store

One of the best things about bibimbap is the myriad bright colors and interesting textures that come together for a flavorful punch. H Mart’s is no different and is a great way to top off a trip to the Korean grocery store.

Head to the SGD DUBU Tofu & Korean BBQ market stall for this comforting dish. Served in a hot stone bowl called a dolsot, it arrives sizzling. Wait a few moments before disengaging the rice from the edges of the black bowl, so it can reach the ideal crispiness.

On top of the rice lie portioned julienned raw carrots and fresh cucumbers, crunchy pickled cucumbers and daikon radish, chewy shiitake mushrooms, bean sprouts and a hearty mass of marinated beef, garnished with some sesame seeds. The smoky-sweet gochujang, or red chili paste, is packaged separately, so you can add as much or as little as you like, depending on your spiciness tolerance.

While you can eat the bowl as is and create different bites depending on what you put on your spoon, I personally like to mix everything to create a bite of crunchy, savory, sweet and soft food each time.

Small plates, or banchan, accompany the bibimbap. The kimchi and thin slices of fish cake give you a break from the savory main dish. Be warned that this is a generous amount of food, but it’s easily reheated, so you can enjoy it later.

$13.99, 711 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-966-4666, hmart.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

