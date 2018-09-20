Eat and drink your face off at these 5 weekend events

Temps are dropping, signaling the time to shelve your “summer bod” goals (what are those?) and begin looking toward building up your winter layers. These events — from deep-dish, an Italian bacchanal and more — will help you do just that.

1) Amy and Clodagh Lawless of The Dearborn are tapping into their Irish heritage by bringing a taste of The Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival stateside at the Third Annual Oyster Festival. Pair $1 East and West Coast oysters with a pint of Guinness, served in an engravable souvenir glass. Try your luck at winning a pair of tickets to the Rugby Weekend Tripleheader at Soldier Field featuring Ireland vs. Italy. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 145 N. Dearborn St., 312-384-1242, thedearborntavern.com

2) Indulge in all-inclusive food and drink at Eataly’s SeptemberFest, where you can nosh not only on dishes by Eataly, but also other Chicago restaurants all in one place, including Blackbird, Bohemian House, Etta and Pacific Standard Time. Enjoy live music, a DJ, a hands-on mozzarella-making demonstration, openings of wheels of parmigiano reggiano and pours from large format bottles of Italian wine. $78. 8:30 p.m. to midnight Friday. 43 E. Ohio St., 312-521-8700, eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/septemberfest

3) Chicagoans know that deep-dish is not the only pizza worth writing home about. “Hungry Hound” and professional pizza buff Steve Dolinsky set out to prove just that with his newly published book, “Pizza City, USA.” Meet Dolinsky, snag a signed book and enjoy free pizza from Lou Malnati’s, while supplies last. Free reservations online; book $25. From 7 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Pizza Museum, 1146 S. Delano Court, https://www.facebook.com/events/264021907782880/

4) Celebrate The Bristol’s 10th anniversary by taking advantage of special deals. The $39 four-course menu features items like apple salad with marinated manchego and hazelnuts, pasta with shrimp, sweet corn and basil, porchetta with late summer panzanella and for dessert “Nutter Butters” with chocolate cremeux and sea salt. Pair your dinner with glasses of wine for an additional $20. Friday through Sunday. 2152 N. Damen Ave., 773-862-5555, thebristolchicago.com

5) Head to Avondale’s Ludlow Liquors for a Filipino-American style brunch. Items like purple ube-tinted milk, Filipino menudo with tamari pork shoulder, honeycomb tripe, guajillo chile broth and egg. Breakfast egg rolls come stuffed with corned beef hash, brisket, Spam and salted duck egg, while the “not shakshuka” with sunny-side-up eggs baked with bolog sauce and D’Amato’s bread. A la carte. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 2959 N. California Ave., 773-754-7492, ludlow-liquors.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Mexican and European pastries at a new Logan Square bakery, plus other restaurant news »

Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more »

Skip the cocktail sauce. These 5 white wines are the ultimate oyster partners »