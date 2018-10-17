Easton's Porters' Pub offering Oktoberfest menu, with wiener schnitzel, spaetzle and more

Celebrate fall and enjoy authentic German cuisine at Easton’s Porters’ Pub, offering an Oktoberfest menu through Sunday.

Lunch options ($10 and under) include chicken schnitzel (pan-fried, herb-marinated chicken breast topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and lemon caper aioli on toasted ciabatta), German krainerwurst (grilled garlic sausage topped with sauerkraut and smoked garlic horseradish on a torpedo roll) and more.

Dinner highlights include sauerbraten (German braised beef with brown gravy served over spaetzle and braised red cabbage), scheinebraten (Oktoberfest braised pork loin and sauerkraut with apples and caraway seeds served with braised red cabbage) and wiener schnitzel (pan-fried veal medallions with a lemon caper brown butter over spaetzle and braised red cabbage). Entrees are $16-$20.

Appetizers include a Bavarian soft pretzel and “Best of the Wurst” plate. Porters’ is at 700 Northampton St. Info: 610-250-6561.

