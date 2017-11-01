Easton's PA Bacon Fest sure to sizzle

From bacon-wrapped hot dogs and bacon mac and cheese balls to bacon Twinkies, everything (and we mean everything) bacon takes center stage at the Pa. Bacon Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 in Easton’s Centre Square.

The event is one of the most popular food festivals in the Lehigh Valley, featuring pig roast competitions, tastings, family fun, music and, of course, lots and lots of bacon.

Organizers are asking for a $2 donation, which will benefit programs by the Greater Easton Development Partnership, Easton Main Street Initiative, Easton Ambassadors, Easton Farmers Market and Easton Public Market. Vendors set their own prices for their foods and some attractions will have fees.

Among the highlights:

* Plenty to eat, drink: More than 150 vendors selling ready-to-eat bacon-centric foods such as bacon truffles (Easton’s Chocodiem); bacon nachos (Easton’s Porters’ Pub & Restaurant); and bacon chocolate funnel cake fries (Bethlehem’s Roosevelt’s 21st).

* Dueling swing pig roast competitions: 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Four Easton businesses will be roasting pigs in an epic swine showdown. You get to help choose the winner. For $15, you get generous portions of pig, side slaws and a bottle of water.

* Bacon & Brew Tasting: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days: You can sample eight strips of bacon from Breakaway Farms, each served with a Weyerbacher craft beer. $20 per person.

* Bacon Eating Competition, Bacon Costume Contest and Hog Calling Contest

*Pigskin Lounge: Watch NCAA and NFL football games under a big tent.

*Ride Harley the Hog: How long can you last on the giant pink pig? $7

*Family fun: Piggie moon bounce, pig and wiener dog races.

Info: pabaconfest.com.

- Jennifer Sheehan