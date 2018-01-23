Easton's 3rd & Ferry Fish Market offering new daily specials

Seafood lovers, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in downtown Easton is offering new daily specials, 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday is Tail Night, allowing you to add a lobster tail to any entree for $5.
Wednesday is Paella & Pitchers Night, featuring a family-style platter of paella and a pitcher of sangria for two for $30.
To tempt your taste buds on Thursdays, the 56 S. Third St. restaurant is offering $25 snow crab leg dinners, featuring one pound of snow crab legs with potato chorizo hash and French beans.
Reservations: 610-829-1404.
