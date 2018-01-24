Easton's 3rd & Ferry Fish Market to expand to Philly's Bourse Marketplace

Another familiar name in Easton food is making the jump to Philadelphia.

3rd & Ferry Fish Market is the latest to confirm it’s expanding to an ambitious food hall project inside the Bourse, a 105-year-old Victorian building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s across Independence Mall from the Liberty Bell, and the food hall is expected to open this summer.

The popular downtown Easton restaurant will essentially miniaturize for the Bourse, offering popular quick-service dishes such as lobster roll, steamed lobster and fish and chips, and will have a full raw bar and craft beer and wine.

“We had been talking about expanding the restaurant in other areas,” said Brad Wilson, the restaurant’s general manager. “And this presented itself.”

Wilson said owners saw this as an opportunity to jump in on the wave of food court popularity. They did that in 2016, when they opened their 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish stand in the Easton Public Market, an indoor food hall and market on Northampton Street. Different from the restaurant, the stand offers an array of fresh clams, oysters, scallops, lobster, shrimp and sustainable fish (including whole fish), along with prepared specialties such as crab cakes and stuffed shrimp that you can take home and make.

3rd & Ferry Fish Market joins three other Easton Public Market vendors that have already signed on at the Bourse:

Taza Stop, which will take on the name Ka-moon, which is Arabic for cumin, a spice in Egyptian fare.

Chocodiem, artisanal chocolates made from Belgian recipes.

Olive with a Twist, which offers organic olive oil, balsamic vinegars, imported cheeses and charcuterie.

The Bourse is a historic building, once home to the nation’s first commodities exchange. Developers are hoping the new food hall, which will be called Bourse Marketplace, will draw office workers, commuters and tourists visiting the Liberty Bell. Like New York City’s Chelsea Market, it will offer in a historic setting both foods to eat on site and stores selling specialty food items for home cooks.

The Bourse project will have to contend with competition from the popular Reading Terminal Market, a food market first opened in 1892 that is a short walk from the Bourse. The Bourse does have a prime location, adjacent to Philly’s major historic attractions and close to the commuter train station.

The Easton Public Market, which opened more than a year ago on Northampton Street, is an indoor food market open five days a week. It’s a smaller, hipper version of the Reading Terminal, housed in a building that was once home to Rader’s Dry Goods and the H.L. Green Department Store. The market draws about 5,000 people weekly.

3RD & FERRY FISH MARKET AT THE BOURSE

Examples of what 3rd & Ferry Fish Market will offer at the Bourse in Philadelphia:

Oyster bar: 8-12 offerings and a chilled lobster bar

New England-style food such as lobster rolls and crab cakes sandwiches

Eight draft taps, canned beer, selection of wines to pair with oysters and bloody Marys

Grab and go sushi

