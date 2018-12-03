Easton’s 3rd & Ferry Fish Market debuts more than a dozen new dishes

Seafood lovers, catch fresh menu items — from margarita ceviche and pan-seared scallops to Tennessee hot shrimp and organic king salmon tartare — at 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in downtown Easton.

The seafood restaurant, which husband and wife Mike and Rebecca Pichetto opened five years ago at 56 S. Third St., this weekend debuted more than a dozen new dishes, according to general manager Bradley Wilson.

The selections, which are permanent additions to the menu, also include a roasted squash and kale salad, kobe beef or ahi tuna seared on a stone, lobster knuckles “escargot-style,” pan-seared crab cakes, shrimp in green sauce, flamed chorizo sausage, seared organic king salmon, picadinho, drunken mussels and spinach, artichoke and crab dip.

To complement your meal, you can opt for a newly-introduced “First Snowfall” cocktail, featuring Stateside Vodka, Cointreau, cherry pomegranate juice, house-made simple syrup and champagne.

The seafood restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 610-829-1404 or visiting thirdandferry.com.

