Amy Shortell
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Easton Public Market’s Fieldstone Coffee Roasters closes

July 2, 2020 | 7:31am
From www.mcall.com
By
Amy Shortell

Fieldstone Roasters has closed its Easton Public Market location.