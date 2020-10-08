Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Easton police charge 18-year-old in robbery, shooting

October 8, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
Morning Call

Jihad Range was arrested Thursday morning in a home on Ferry Street.