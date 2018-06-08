Easton Farmers Market's Strawberry Day: A sweet way to spend a Saturday

Saturday’s going to be really sweet in Easton.

The Easton Farmers Market will host its 15th annual Strawberry Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centre Square, offering visitors everything from fresh-picked local strawberries to strawberry shortcake and sangria.

Here’s a brief rundown on the strawberry-centric eats and treats you’ll find:

* Pints of just-picked strawberries from area farms such as Blooming Glen Farm (organic, Perkasie) or Phillips Farms (Milford, N.J.)

* Fresh Strawberry Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Fresh Strawberry Prosecco Sorbet from Lemon Tree Lane.

* Eight Oaks Craft Distillers will also offer samples of a Strawberry Smash cocktail (strawberry lemonade with vodka).

* Sycamore Grill will have freshly-squeezed strawberry lemonade and strawberry shortcakes.

* College Hill Cakes will have strawberry shortcake (using angel food), strawberry rhubarb crumb pie, loaves of strawberry sour cream cake, strawberry cheesecake bars and strawberry banana muffins.

Strawberry Day also marks the start of the market’s new kids’ program called Power of Produce (POP), which allows kids to earn POP bucks (valid for the purchase of fresh fruits and veggies from market vendors) by attending healthy food and fitness activities at the market.

Also at the market, kids can learn how to make healthy strawberry dishes from Chef Ada Chandler, who will demo two dishes (10 a.m. and noon). Kids can also make strawberry crafts with “Revitalize with Rebekah.”

The market will feature also live music by Caren Kennedy Duo and Weyerbacher Brewing will be in the Local Libations tent.

Info: Eastonfarmersmarket.com

