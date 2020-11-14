April Gamiz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Easton Area High School to remain remote till after Thanksgiving break

November 14, 2020 | 9:59am
From www.mcall.com
By
Jennifer Sheehan
April Gamiz

Easton Area High School will be closed through Thanksgiving break because of coronavirus cases.