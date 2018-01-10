Easton and Saucon Valley restaurant weeks kick off Sunday

Northampton County will be chock-full of dining draws when restaurant weeks take over Saucon Valley and Easton Sunday through Jan. 20. Both events feature fixed-price menus and other dining deals.
In the Easton area, savor new flavors at 18 restaurants, including seafood favorites 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Marblehead Chowder House and Ocean, as well as international hot spots Mesa Modern Mexican, Koja Korean BBQ & Sushi, Maxim’s 22 (French), Sette Luna (Italian) and Tierra de Fuego (Colombian).
If you’re a meat lover, you might want to try bacon-wrapped meatloaf as part of a $32 three-course dinner at Leaf Restaurant & Cigar Bar or cider-glazed pork chops as part of a $30 four-course dinner at Porters’ Pub & Restaurant.
For the vegetarians, Pearly Baker’s Ale House is offering smoked onion dip, roasted garlic hummus and roasted vegetable linguini; and The Bayou Easton is offering house and Caesar salads, a portobello po’boy and beignets.
Other participating venues include Black & Blue, Easton Public Market, River Grille, The Standard, Two Rivers Brewing Co. and The View at Morgan Hill.
Info:eastonrestaurantweek.com.
In the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township area, treat your taste buds at 11 restaurants and businesses — from familiar favorites such as DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria and Hellertown Crossroads Hotel to new finds such as 1774 Grille & Tap and Hellertown Bakery.
You can choose from a variety of entrees, including beef stew and eggplant and sausage Bolognese as part of a $19.95 three-course dinner at Sagra Bistro, lamb and chicken kebap and falafel as part of a $20 three-course dinner at Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House and chicken Parmesan and seafood cakes as part of a $25 three-course dinner at The Springtown Inn.
Three-course meals, available for $15 during lunch and dinner, are available at Braveheart Highland Pub and Taps Tavern. Possible combinations include potato and leek soup, shepherd’s pie and sticky toffee pudding at Braveheart and a house salad, shrimp tacos and a jumbo chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream at Taps.
Other participating restaurants include Bella’s Ristorante and Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern.
Info: hellertownborough.org/your-community/restaurantweek.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog
