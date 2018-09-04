Eastern European dishes shape Jewish new year observances

Winter may be the common period of time when cultures around the world ring in the new year. But for Jews around the world, the new year begins in the fall on the first day of Tishri in the Hebrew calendar, which, because it’s a lunar calendar, changes annually. This year, it begins on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 9. And while you may assume it marks a period of celebration, quite the contrary. In fact, it begins the 10 days of repentance that culminates in Yom Kippur, a day of fasting, confession and asking forgiveness. Collectively, they’re known as the Days of Awe.

My not-so-religiously-observant family has tended to consider Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur in the context of food — no surprise there. Yes, we went to temple, but we planned either with our extended family or our friends the gatherings afterward that would feature the foods of our Ashkenazi, or Eastern European, heritage. In other words, mostly hearty, cold-weather dishes, which is deeply ironic during the inevitable heat waves of Southern California in September and October.

Nevertheless, that was our food and that was what we made and enjoyed. Chicken soup with matzo balls (matzo dumplings) was nonnegotiable. So was a round challah to symbolize the repeating of the seasons and holidays, and apples dipped in honey to symbolize the hope for a sweet year. There might be gefilte fish, an appetizer of ground fish shaped into quenelles that are poached and served chilled. We loved eating it with horseradish. Then there would be one of three choices for the main course: brisket (pot roast), roasted chicken or stuffed cabbage in a rich reddish brown sweet and sour sauce. A sweet noodle kugel, made with egg noodles, sour cream and cream cheese, had to accompany it since it was our favorite. And, of course, we’d have to have a vegetable, like tzimmes — made with root vegetables. For dessert, there might be a traditional honey cake, or perhaps my Nana’s mandelbread, a biscottilike cookie filled with almonds and dusted with cinnamon sugar, or slices of her apple strudel.

None of these dishes are specific to Rosh Hashana — we ate them at other holidays (except the kugel during Passover) or at family meals during the year. But these always showed up at Rosh Hashana.

Now, chicken soup is just something every non-vegan/vegetarian home cook should know how to make — and have on hand in the freezer for when a cold or flu strikes. There’s nothing so comforting. Plus, it’s so easy to make. You’re basically filling a large pot with vegetables, like carrots, celery, parsnips, onions and garlic (my mom also likes to add zucchini for its sweetness), adding pieces of chicken (mostly drumsticks and thighs because the bones are larger and have more marrow for flavor; if you can find chicken feet from a butcher or at an Asian market, add them as well for an even richer stock). Add salt and pepper, cover the ingredients with water, bring to a rolling simmer, place a lid on top, and reduce the heat and simmer for about three hours. At that point add some parsley and dill. Cook a bit more and you’re done. You can eat it with all the chicken and veggies or, what we do for the holidays, strain the liquid and put back some cooked carrots and shredded chicken meat. Of course, for the holidays, like Rosh Hashana, we also add the best part: the matzo balls.

Matzo balls may seem like they should be tricky, but watching my mom make them is confidence building. You mix together beaten eggs, a little chicken soup, vegetable oil (or schmaltz — chicken fat), salt, pepper and matzo meal. It’ll be goopy at first, so refrigerate it for an hour. At that point the dough will have thickened. From there you bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and fill a little bowl with cold water (that’s just to dip your fingers in to keep the matzo mixture from sticking to them). Now you form the balls by pulling a golf-ball amount of dough onto your fingers and then gently rolling into a ball before dropping it into the boiling water. Repeat until you use up all the dough. Let the matzo balls simmer in the pot, covered — and, my mom warns, don’t even think of lifting the cover for 30 minutes. Then you can leave them there until you’re ready to serve them, drop them into the chicken soup, or — if you make them ahead of time, freeze them.

If you love rich, sweet noodle casseroles, you’ll love kugel. The only things you need to know about making kugel are that you must separate the eggs and beat the whites until stiff before folding them into the rest of the mixture in a large bowl — and that you can change it up with additional flavors. Some people add raisins or other dried fruit. I once had a kugel speckled with canned peaches. I like to top mine with brown sugar, but you could top it with breadcrumbs, streusel or even crushed corn flakes.

Finally, there’s the stuffed, or rolled, cabbage. Growing up, we had it with ground beef. Today we make it with ground turkey. Now, this is a dish you have to commit to because it’s fairly labor intensive — but it’s worth it. Here’s the trick for getting the leaves off the head of cabbage intact. Core the cabbage head, then microwave it in short bursts. That will loosen the larger leaves enough so you can more easily pull them off. Then trim the thick membrane and blanch the leaves so they’ll fold. Stuff them with the ground meat mixture like you would a burrito and place the rolls seam side down in a tall-sided pan. You’ll cover them with crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce, as well as dried apricots and prunes. After two hours pull out as much of the now-soft fruit as you can and some of the juices. Instead of pushing them through a sieve, like my mom and Nana used to do, make life easier for yourself and puree them in a blender with the pan juices. Then add a mixture of lemon juice and sugar to the puree, stir and pour back into the pan to continue cooking. By the end, you’ll have a thick sauce enveloping the your cabbage rolls. Try to make this at least a day before you’ll be serving it so the flavors can deepen.

Shana Tova, or Happy New Year!

Golden is a San Diego freelance food writer and blogger.

Nana’s Noodle (Lokshen) Kugel

Makes 12 pieces, depending on the size

6 eggs, separated

½ cup sugar

1 pound dried wide egg noodles, cooked and well drained

1 cup raisins or other dried fruit soaked in hot water for 20 minutes, then drained (optional),

½ pound unsalted butter, melted

½ pound cream cheese, softened and cut into small pieces

1 pint sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat egg yolks with sugar in a large bowl and gradually add cooked noodles.

Beat egg whites until stiff.

Add the raisins (if using), butter, cream cheese and sour cream to hot noodles, stirring until it’s all well mixed. Gently fold in egg whites.

Pour mixture into buttered 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Bake uncovered for 1 hour or until center is set and it’s lightly brown on top.

Let the kugel rest for 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Kugel also freezes well if securely wrapped.

Note: You can make a topping with brown sugar or cinnamon and granulated sugar (and/or breadcrumbs, graham crackers, streusel, crushed cornflakes).

Evie’s Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Makes about 20 rolls, depending on size

2 large green cabbages

2½ pounds lean ground beef or turkey

2 cups cooked or instant rice

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

½ pound each seeded prunes and dried apricots

Large can of crushed tomatoes

Medium can of tomato sauce

2 bay leaves

1½ cups of sugar

Juice of 2½ lemons (to taste, to get sweet and sour flavor)

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bring large pot of water to boil. Core cabbages and microwave each for about a minute and a half to begin to soften the leaves so they can be gently lifted with as few tears as possible. Once they become difficult to separate, microwave again at 30-second intervals. You only want the largest leaves, but pull off some smaller ones to use as patches in case larger ones tear. On the back of the leaves is a thick membrane. Slice a thin piece off to make the leaf more flexible for rolling. Blanch the leaves in batches in the boiling water for about 40 seconds or until the spines are pliable. Drain and stack on a plate. Set aside.

Mix together ground meat, rice, pine nuts, garlic salt, kosher salt and pepper. Place about 2½ ounces — depending on the size of the leaf — toward the bottom of the cabbage leaf. Fold the bottom up and over the meat mixture. Then fold in the sides and roll to the top. It should look like a cylinder. Place each roll in a high-sided pan with the seam of the roll on the bottom. You can stack a couple of layers.

Scatter the prunes and apricots around and on top of the rolls. Pour crushed tomatoes and tomato sauce over the rolls. Add bay leaves. Cover and bake for about 2 hours or until the leaves begin to look wilted. Starting after 45 minutes in the oven, baste the cabbage rolls with the liquids. Do this a few times in 20-minute intervals (more or less).

While the cabbage rolls are cooking, mix together sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl. After the two hours, remove the pan from the oven and spoon out a little of the hot cabbage roll liquid and add to the sugar/lemon juice mixture to dissolve the sugar and create a sweet-and-sour sauce. Remove as many of the prunes and apricots as you can find. Put them in a blender and add the sweet and sour sauce. Puree and pour the puree back into the pan with the cabbage rolls. Stir it around to incorporate well. If it’s too thick, add a little water and stir into the sauce.

Taste and correct with more sugar or more lemon juice until flavors are balanced — sweet and sour but not bland. Make sure the sauce covers the cabbage so it absorbs the flavors.

Cover and return to the oven to cook for another hour. Then remove from the oven and remove the bay leaves. The cabbage rolls can be served at this point, but the flavors are best when this is made a day ahead. It can easily be frozen with the sauce.

Evie’s Chicken Soup

Makes 2½ quarts

1 head garlic, unpeeled and halved crosswise

1 sweet onion, unpeeled and quartered

4 carrots, peeled and sliced into circles (reserve the circles from 1 for later if serving just the broth)

3 stalks celery, cut in thirds

1 parsnip, peeled and sliced

6 chicken drumsticks and/or thighs

½ chicken breast, cut into 2 pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste)

¼ teaspoon black peppercorns (or to taste)

7 to 8 cups water

3 or 4 fresh dill fronds, plus 1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced

Half dozen or so fresh parsley stems and leaves, plus ¼ cup fresh parsley, minced

In a large, heavy pot add the garlic, onion, slices from 3 of the carrots, celery, parsnip, chicken, salt and pepper and water.

Bring the mixture to a strong simmer, then cover and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour or up to 3 hours. During that time, periodically lift the lid and skim any foam. Toward the end of the cooking process, stir in the dill fronds and parsley stems and let cook for another 10 or 15 minutes.

Strain the soup through a colander and chill. Shred the chicken meat and reserve.

Before serving, remove the soup from the refrigerator and lift off the congealed fat. Pour back into the pot, and gently heat with the reserved carrot slices, the chicken, and minced dill. Taste and adjust seasonings. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until the carrots are cooked through. Drain.

Serve the soup, along with two or three matzo balls in each bowl, and lightly garnish with minced parsley.

Evie’s Matzo Balls (Knaidlach in Yiddish)

Makes 16 golf-ball size matzo balls

4 large eggs

¼ cup chicken soup

¼ cup vegetable oil (unless you have some chicken fat — known as schmaltz — around)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus salt for boiling water

Dash of black pepper

1 1/3 cups unsalted matzo meal

Beat the eggs in a medium size bowl. Add soup, oil, salt and pepper. Mix well, then add the matzo meal. Stir until it just comes together and then refrigerate it for an hour to thicken.

In a large, wide pot with a lid, bring a lot of salted water to a boil. Fill a small bowl with cold water to dip your fingers in to keep the dough from sticking to them. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Dip the fingers of one hand in the cold water and use it to pull out a golf-ball-size amount of the matzo mixture and place it in the other hand, then gently roll into the ball without working it too much and drop into the boiling water. Repeat the process with each ball, including wetting your fingers.

The balls will rise from the bottom of the pot to float. When all of the balls have been made, turn the water to a low simmer (to prevent the balls from falling apart) and cover the pot. Do not lift the lid while they’re cooking. Simmer for about 30 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave them there until you’re ready to serve or remove with a slotted spoon and drop into the hot chicken soup.

Do not double the recipe if you need more balls. Make another batch instead. The matzo balls can be frozen. If you freeze them, either put them in the chicken soup or put them in a container, submerged in the salted water from the pot. Or, you can put them on parchment paper/wax paper on a baking sheet, freeze until hard, and then pack in a plastic bag or container.

Recipes from Evie Golden.