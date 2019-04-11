On Easter Sunday, April 21, Shoney’s Invites America to Enjoy Its Homestyle, All You Care To Eat Easter Feast Featuring Holiday Favorites

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The hunt for a delicious meal on Easter ends at Shoney’s, as the iconic All-American restaurant brand, which has proudly served as America’s Favorite Dinner Table for more than 70 years, will continue its tradition of featuring an All You Care To Eat Easter Fresh Food Bar. Traditional and delicious holiday favorites will be served at a great value, starting at $14.99 at participating restaurants.

Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Easter Fresh Food Bar will include freshly-prepared favorites such as Coconut Shrimp, Shoney’s signature Southern Crispy Chicken, Roast Beef, Sliced Ham with Apples, Squash Casserole, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, one of our bottomless beverages, delicious Peach Cobbler and much more!

“Easter is always a special day at Shoney’s and we want to share this holiday with our friends and neighbors by providing fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “It’s one of our team members’ favorite days as they get to serve delicious family favorites, with warm, southern-style hospitality to our valued guests. So, your hunt for a delicious meal is over … hop over to Shoney’s on this special day, and, as we like to say, Let’s Eat!®”

Shoney’s has collected restaurant industry accolades for 7 decades, and the world-renowned brand was recently recognized by consumers as one of America’s Favorite Chains in the family-dining category, based on a Restaurant Business poll and was voted one of the best 8 family dining restaurants in the United States in the Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first, and has always been one of the most popular, family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Price and participation for the Easter Fresh Food Bar may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s for additional Information.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com