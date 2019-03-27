This Easter, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Offers Homemade Goodness without the Hassle

Delicious Holiday Meals for Family and Friends

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Easter is quickly approaching, and busy families everywhere are looking for a feast for families and friends without the fuss to celebrate the arrival of spring. As a family-owned company for more than 40 years, Soulman’s knows that keeping meals easy and delicious affords more time to create long-lasting memories and traditions with loved ones.

Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, says “Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is firmly rooted in Great BBQ, Great Service and Great God. This Easter, our 21 North Texas locations are here to help with the cooking for those who want to enjoy a complete homestyle meal at their own table.”

Whether it’s a classic Easter ham: the sweet-and-savory signature meat, or a bar-b-que brisket favorite, paired with some of their signature sides, such as Potato Salad, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Fried Cabbage, Green Beans or Texas Style Cream Corn, Soulman’s has Easter meals covered.

Popular full family meals can be combined and stacked for any size family gathering. Soulman’s offers the Chuck Wagon that feeds 2-3 people, the Super Chuck Wagon that feeds 4-6 as well as Bar-B-Que party packs for gatherings of ten or more people.

CHUCK WAGON (FEEDS 2-3) $24.99

One pound of meat

Two 16 oz. sides

Texas toast or buns

Bar-b-que sauce

SUPER CHUCK WAGON (FEEDS 4-6) $46.99

Two pounds of meat

Four 16 oz. sides

Texas toast or buns

Bar-b-que sauce

BBQ Party Pack (minimum of 10 people, starting at $12.49 per person) includes:

Choice of 2 Meats

Choice of 3 Veggies

Bar-B-Que sauce

Texas toast or buns Relish tray

Sweet or Unsweetened Tea

Meats options: Beef Brisket, Sausage, Hot Links, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Ham, Chicken, Ribs

Veggie options: Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Pinto Beans, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (at participating locations), Green Beans, Spicy Cream Corn, Mac n Cheese, Spicy Potatoes

To order, call your nearest Soulman’s location or visit www.soulmans.com/bbq-catering



About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

